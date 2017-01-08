Chris Brown-Rihanna-Karrueche Tran Drama Will Peak At This Boxing Match, Will Drake Attend?

Chris Brown is known to make news for everything but his music and he’s done it again.

The hip-hop star is going to have a “grudge fight” with Soulja Boy which basically started on social media. Although it’s quite unbelievable that a feud that started on the internet should make its way into the boxing ring, it’s truly happening in Las Vegas in March this year. Soulja Boy, even advertised it on his Instagram account: “It’s going down! Signed my contract.” If this wasn’t enough, the two musicians have also decided to recruit legendary boxers for their training. While Boy seems to have convinced Floyd Mayweather to train him, Chris Brown is going to be trained by Mike Tyson, Fox News has reported.

The reports are that the feud started after Soulja Boy “liked” an Instagram picture posted by Karrueche Tran, Chris Brown’s ex.

While it may seem like Boy and Brown are fighting for Karrueche, the story is actually something else. Yes, it involves Rihanna, yet again.

Uproxx, has reported that the Instagram feud between Chris Brown and Soulja Boy started when Soulja “chilled” with Rihanna. This happened immediately after Chris Brown beat up Rihanna in 2009.

“I was going to chill, but now I’m going to finish this n****. I’m doing it for Rihanna,” Soulja tweeted Sunday. “That was f*cked up how he beat her a** like that smh.”

Soulja also made fun of the news that Tyson was going to teach Brown. “What the f*** is Mike Tyson gonna teach Chris Brown? How to bite my ear off? B**** the money team never lost. Shoutout big bro Floyd.”

“What he really mad about is that I was with Rihanna and nobody wouldn’t have known that if he didn’t call my phone tripping about Karrueche. I was with Rihanna,” it’s been reported.

These claims about Chris Brown fighting over Rihanna are nothing new. Wouldn’t be for the first time Chris Brown has fought for Rihanna. Chris Brown has had a long-standing feud with Drake because of Rihanna, the Inquisitr had earlier reported. The feud goes back to 2012 and Drake had famously said, “His insecurities are the fact that I make better music than him, that I’m more popping than him and that at one point in life the woman that he loves fell into my lap.” It’s hard to see the two being great friends anytime in the future, for sure.

???????? my lil oxtail! A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Nov 7, 2016 at 9:11am PST

It’s not known whether Drake is going to be at this showdown in Las Vegas, but it’s clear that Chris Brown is certainly not going to rise in Rihanna’s eyes after this. Rihanna was apparently pretty happy that Chris Brown was keeping himself out of any feuds until he beat up Drake again. “Chris Brown, 27, has been doing so well and keeping his a** out of trouble and Ri’s been so proud of him up until he banged on Drake,” a source close to Rihanna told Hollywood Life.

The reports also said that if she is against Chris Brown, it certainly doesn’t mean that she is siding with Drake. “She’s cool on Drake and is not sticking up for him or coming to his rescue. That’s Taylor’s [Swift] job. She’s just more disappointed in Chris.”

It looks like all those fans who want Rihanna and Chris Brown back are certainly going to have to be disappointed. Yes, they may get together in the name of music, but as far as a relationship is concerned, it’s certainly not happening. And it’s clear that RiRi is not getting back with Drake anytime soon.

Do you think this may be the last time Chris Brown fights for Rihanna? Do you think this would mean that Chris Brown and Rihanna would put it behind them for good? Will Drake watch the match? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Victor Decolongon/Getty Images]