Philadelphia 76ers Rumors: Sixers Interested In Nate Robinson And Briante Weber Among Several Others

The Philadelphia 76ers have an open roster spot and are apparently set on adding a point guard.

Adrian Wojnarowki of The Vertical recently tweeted that the 76ers are looking to sign a point guard to a 10-day contract and that Nate Robinson, Yogi Ferrell and Jordan Farmar are among the players the team is interested in.

Sources on @TheVertical: Among point guards on 76ers scouting radar for 10-day contracts: Nate Robinson, Jordan Farmar, Yogi Ferrell. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@WojVerticalNBA) January 8, 2017

Philadelphia is in need of point guard help because Sergio Rodriguez has been hampered by an ankle injury and Jerryd Bayless is out for the season after undergoing wrist surgery on Thursday. Rodriguez returned to the team on Sunday, tallying four points and doling out three assists in the Sixers 105-95 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

The 76ers have an available roster spot as they released guard Hollis Thompson on Wednesday in order to have roster flexibility as the NBA’s trade deadline approaches per Kurt Hellin of NBC Sports.

Robinson has not played since suiting up for Hapoel Tel Aviv of the Israeli Premier League last spring though he did share a video of him working out on Instagram recently.

Keep that faith strong ???? working out wit my bro @chrishyppa can only help my game #brb watch out making a comeback all the doubters will see #holdat A video posted by Nate Robinson (@naterobinson) on Jan 2, 2017 at 11:07am PST

The 32-year-old averaged 16.2 points, 2.9 assists, 1.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals while shooting 42.9 percent from the field and 32.4 percent from beyond the arc in 14 games for Tel Aviv. He retired following the season to pursue a career in the NFL and though he received a chance with the Seattle Seahawks, he wasn’t able to make a go of it.

Robinson last played in the NBA in 2015-16 with the New Orleans Pelicans appearing in two games. The five-foot-nine athletic point guard has 11 years of NBA experience, averaging 11.0 points along with 3.0 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 618 career contests. The three-time dunk contest champion also has played for the New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Oklahoma City Thunder, Golden State Warriors, Golden State Warriors, Denver Nuggets and Los Angeles Clippers.

Robinson recently worked out with the 76ers according to Ira Winderman of The Sun Sentinel.

Ferrell is currently a member of the Long Island Nets of the D-League where he is averaging 19.3 points, 5.5 assists, and 1.8 steals in 13 games. The six-foot point guard went undrafted out of Indiana this summer though he impressed the Brooklyn Nets enough to make the team out of training camp.

Ferrell averaged 5.4 points and 1.7 assists in 10 games with the Nets. However, he struggled with his shot and turnovers as he made just 36.7 percent of his shots from the field and 29.6 percent on three-point attempts while turning the ball over 1.4 times a game.

Farmar played in two games with the Sacramento Kings this season before being waived on Nov. 7, compiling 6.0 points and 4.5 assists while shooting 33.3 percent from the field and 44.4 percent from beyond the arc in 17.5 minutes of action. The 30-year-old point guard also had a 12 game stint with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2015-16, averaging 9.2 points and 3.1 assists.

Farmar is very crafty and is able to knock down three-point shots on a consistent basis, shooting 37.4 percent from long-distance for his career. The 10-year veteran has career averages of 7.7 points along 2.9 assists and a 42.3 field goal shooting percentage.

Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer that the Sixers will be bringing in Ferrell along with Briante’ Weber, Anthony “Cat” Barber and Chasson Randle

Weber, the No. 1 ranked prospect in the D-League, is currently with the Sioux Falls SkyForce. The six-foot-two point is averaging 14.1 points, 7.6 rebounds and 7.0 assists this season with the Miami Heat affiliate.

Weber is a a ball hawk on the defensive end who is also capable playmaker. The VCU product appeared in seven NBA games last season, including four starts, after earning 10-day contracts with the Miami Heat and Memphis Grizzlies. He averaged 4.4 points along with 3.6 caroms and 3.0 assists in 24.1 minutes of action overall.

Barber is currently with the Sixers’ D-League franchise in Delaware. The six-foot-one undrafted rookie out of North Carolina State is averaging 13.9 points, 4.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 41.0 percent from beyond the arc in 19 games with the 87ers. He signed with Sixers, after spending the summer with the New Orleans Pelicans, but missed most of training camp with a wrist injury.

Randle has been terrific with the Westchester Knicks, the D-League affiliate of the New York Knicks, producing 20.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 19 games. He is shooting 42.2 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from beyond the arc. The problem is the six-foot-two point guard has more turnovers than assists.

[Featured Image by John Raoux/ AP Images]