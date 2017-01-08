Mariah Carey Says Her Feelings Are Hurt Due To Being Set Up To Fail By Producers Of NYE Event

Mariah Carey had a very eventful 2016 that saw the superstar diva finally divorce her ex with whom she shares her adorable twins, Moroccan and Monroe, with. Nick Cannon and Mariah had announced their split in late 2014, yet the divorce proceedings were quite lengthy. The two are finally officially divorced yet continue on as good friends and co-parent as a team. Carey also found herself in a whirlwind romance with billionaire businessman James Packer whom she engaged in January of 2016. The two seemed an unlikely pair right from the start and this proved to be accurate seeing as Packer eventually dumped the diva back in November.

Since that point, however, when all thought Mariah would be sad and wallowing over the broken engagement, the star kept pushing forward, airing her eight-part docuseries Mariah’s World and continuing her Vegas residency. Carey even has reportedly begun a new romance with one of her back up dancers and the romance was made apparent on episodes of the singer’s reality show.

.@MariahCarey in her own words blasts team that “foiled” and “humiliated” her during #NYE2017 performance fiasco https://t.co/a8C66ISnxl pic.twitter.com/A81tlrJ1zQ — ET Canada (@ETCanada) January 8, 2017

As eventful a year as it was, with mainly ups as opposed to downs, it was more than unfortunate that Carey ended 2016 with an NYE performance that was very un-Mariah-like. Since the performance that was quite memorable for all the wrong reasons, Mariah has remained mostly silent about the trouble in her performance. However, Sunday morning, Carey finally took to social media to share how terribly the night affected her.

People relays Carey’s words which were shared on Twitter.

“I haven’t really addressed the situation that happened on New Year’s Eve and in time, I will. But for now, I want everyone to know that I came to New Year’s Eve in New York in great spirit and was looking forward to a celebratory moment with the world,” Carey said. “It’s a shame that we were put into the hands of a production team with technical issues, who chose to capitalize on circumstances beyond our control.”

Mariah went on to further explain how the conditions at the event, which was noisy and in front of thousands of excited attendees who were ready for the ball the drop, were unfavorable for her seeing as it was hard to hear notes. She also blamed the mess up on faulty ear pieces she had been given. She added that the temperature made it “not practical.” Mariah then stated that she felt foiled by the organizers and therefore humiliated, as People relays.

“Listen guys, they foiled me. Thus, it turned into an opportunity to humiliate me and all those who were excited to ring in the new year with me. Eventually, I will explain this in greater detail for anyone who cares to hear. I cannot deny that my feelings are hurt, but I’m working through this and I’m truly grateful for my fans and my true friends who have been so supportive in this time.”

The superstar, who usually performs flawlessly, then shared that she is going to stay away from media and social media to be with family and friends for now.

“I’m going to take a break from media moments, social media, although I am going to fulfill my profession obligations. This is an important time for me to finally take a moment for myself and to be with my loved ones and prepare for my upcoming tour in March.”

.@MariahCarey yesterday with Nick Cannon and dem babies for a family dinner. pic.twitter.com/Me4Mis4TG7 — Mariah Carey Italia (@MariahCareyITA) January 6, 2017

Mariah’s management was sure to place the blame on the producers of the show, as Rolling Stone notes, and both her team and producers of the annual event have exchanged jabs over the incident. While Carey says she was set up to fail, producers state that the accusations are ridiculous and defamatory.

