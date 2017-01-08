Khloe Kardashian Embroiled In Plastic Surgery Controversy Ahead Of ‘Revenge Body’ Premiere

Khloe Kardashian is going to reach another career pinnacle with her upcoming reality TV show Revenge Body.

The show premieres on E! on January 12, 2017, and the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star can’t stop talking about it, E! has reported. She posted a picture of herself on Instagram which compared her current body with her forty-pound heavier self.

Khloe Kardashian wrote in the caption that she had never thought she would be such an inspiration for so many people. She said her transformation has included focusing on getting stronger mentally. She said it doesn’t work if you beat yourself up and that one has to let negative thoughts go. “I can’t believe how far I have come! I almost can’t believe that was me! If you’ve lost your motivation don’t beat yourself up about it, negative thoughts only turn into negative realities. By keeping positive about your body, your inner health, your mental sanity, your fitness and what you’re trying to achieve, you’re way more likely to succeed,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said.

Clearly, the fact that Khloe has come so far by addressing challenges relating to her body and emotions, shows she has been a huge inspiration for many. Several of her fans said she had done a hugely inspirational thing.

One said: “Such an inspo @khloekardashian ???? you look amaze!!”

“Good inspiration. Just started my journey all over again,” said another.

“You are an inspiration, MY BODY MOTIVATION!!” said one more admirer.

However, not everyone was convinced with what they saw.

“Especially in love with S U R G E R Y ???????? Don’t think people are stupid!” said one.

“LIPOSUCTION DOESN’T COUNT,” said another fan.

“Khloe, you always looked good. Yes, you’re super slimmer now and look fabulous but don’t body shame yourself,” said another fan.

This is not the first time Khloe Kardashian had to face plastic surgery allegations. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has suffered plastic surgery before allegations, the Inquistr had reported.

Khloe Kardashian had recently appeared on the cover of Health magazine and looked pretty good. However, her fans were not happy with what they saw. Many people commented on the fact that her nose looked too strange.

“Her nose looks weird,” said one.

“Her nose…its odd!” said another.

Khloe Kardashian has always had a bitter-sweet relationship with the media. Sometimes she’s blamed for being too “chubby” and sometimes very skinny. Khloe had tweeted out of frustration: “I need to remember the date today!! Never would I have ever thought I would be in the media for being ‘too skinny.’ What on earth?!?! First I’m too fat and now I’m too skinny. I love this game!!”

She said she works really hard on the way she looks and that if someone had told her a few years ago that she would be a poster girl for health, she would not have believed it. She says she takes her vitamins on time and drinks a lot of water. She says it’s not so much about looking good as it is about feeling the same.

“If you had asked me two years ago if I would have the body I have now I would have said, ‘No way, my body can’t do that,” Kardashian said, People magazine reported. “But, [I’m trying to be] healthy from the inside out, taking 20 vitamins every morning and drinking water. That’s how I want to age gracefully. I just want to be healthy from the inside out.”

Do you think Khloe Kardashian has had plastic surgery? Do you think her story is for real? Tell us what you think in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]