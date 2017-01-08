Zayn Malik Spotted Filming Video For Taylor Swift Duet, But Where is Taylor?

Zayn Malik and Taylor Swift teamed for the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack to produce, “I Don’t Want To Live Forever,” late last year. Even though their collaboration was unexpected, it has been met with positive criticism by the star’s loyal fan bases and music critics alike.

Zayn Malik was spotted filming a video for the sultry track on January 7, according to Metro UK. He was photographed in London donning a black suit and his signature jet black hair as he filmed in the rain for the sexy shoot.

The only missing element was an appearance from Taylor Swift herself. A source on set spoke with The Sun Online and mentioned that Taylor was nowhere to be found on set, though her management was present in her absence.

They said, “Zayn was recording the video for I Don’t Want To Live Forever. We saw Zayn walking towards the set and him recording a take outside but we had no chance to see Taylor. Her management team were at the hotel but there was no sign of her – not even any pictures of her in London.’

It’s common for stars to film videos separately, then have the footage edited together, so this doesn’t necessarily mean that Taylor’s presence will be missed. Zayn and Taylor may just not have any scenes together. It could also mean that there were scheduling conflicts of some kind or that Taylor will join Zayn for a second day of shooting.

Fifty Shades Darker is based off the second book of the popular 50 Shades trilogy, written by E.L James. The first movie, just like the books are far from tame, so it’s natural to assume that the video will be sexual in nature, if not downright graphic.

It’ll be interesting to see how Taylor Swift and Zayn interact on screen. Considering that Zayn Malik is in a long-term relationship with Taylor Swift’s close friend, Gigi Hadid, one has to wonder what their scenes would consist of, if they have any scenes at all. That could get uncomfortable real fast.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have been in an on-again, off again relationship since November 2015. It was that same month that they made their first appearance as a couple at the American Music Awards.

Their relationship came as a shock to fans of both stars. Just a couple of months prior, Zayn ended things with his girlfriend of four-years, Little Mix’s Perrie Edwards. For awhile, it was speculated that Zayn would reunite with Edwards. Instead, the public was treated to a bit of back-and-forth between the former lovers: accusations of breakups by texts, proud declarations of cheating through song, and public breakdowns.

Zayn Malik’s decision to move on so quickly from Perrie had him dragged through the mud by the media, and had Gigi labeled as a homewrecker.

More than one year later, Zayn and Gigi are still going strong. Their relationship is what we have to thank for this collaboration. Zayn felt comfortable enough to approach Taylor Swift because of her relationship with Gigi.

During an appearance on Elvis Duran in the Morning, Zayn spilled the details on how their collab came together.

We were kind of in separate places when I mentioned the idea to her,” he said. I spoke to her (Taylor) on the phone, and she heard the song ’cause Jack (Antonoff) had played it to her. She really liked it, and she went in the studio the next day.

The rest is history. Fifty Shades Darker is due out on Valentine’s Day of this year. The video for “I Don’t Want To Live Forever,” will presumably be released prior to that, so keep your eyes peeled for Zayn and possibly, Taylor steaming up your screens.

In the meantime, you can check out the lyric video for “I Don’t Want To Live Forever,” below.

{Featured Image Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images]