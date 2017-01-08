Samsung Galaxy Tab S3, Galaxy C5 Pro & C7 Pro All Gearing Up For Q1 2017 Release?

Aside from the two of the most highly-anticipated future releases from Samsung — the Galaxy S8 and the new Galaxy Note — several other Galaxy models are also set to grace the mobile world this 2017. These include a new tablet, the Galaxy Tab S3, and additions to the smartphone C series, the Galaxy C5 Pro and C7 Pro. Based on the latest news, these upcoming Samsung Galaxy devices may all arrive before the first quarter of the year ends.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 is most likely preparing for its looming official release with its Wi-Fi certification being recently spotted. A screenshot posted on Galaxy Club’s report shows a certification from WiFi Alliance (WFA) that was specifically awarded to the LTE variant of the Galaxy Tab S3, which bears the model number SM-T825. As for its possible release schedule, the Galaxy tablet is now expected to arrive at some point during the first quarter, although there’s no specific date yet being reported.

Previous reports citing Samsung’s Colombian website pegged the Galaxy Tab S3 for a September 2016 release, alongside the launch of the controversial and now-discontinued Galaxy Note 7. But obviously, it did not pan out. For those curious to know the reason for this, Sam Mobile only said that “Samsung has had other plans in store.”

The same post from the publication also provided an exclusive confirmation of the Q1 2017 launch and revealed that two variants are set to take the spotlight during the release. Following the release trend for the previous 9.7-inch Galaxy Tab S models (Tab S2 Wi-Fi SM-T810 and Tab S2 LTE SM-T815), the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 will also come in two forms — the aforementioned LTE model (SM-T825) and the Wi-Fi variant (SM-T820).

A previous Inquisitr report noted that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S3, though expected to feature similar specs found in the Tab S2, is also reportedly going to showcase a processor with greater capacity and “yet-to-be-revealed innovations.”

As for the new smartphone models adding to the Galaxy C family, the officially launched Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro will soon have its siblings with the imminent arrival of the C7 Pro and the C5 Pro. (Watch below an unboxing video of the C9 Pro below.)

News about the two Galaxy C models is coming by the dozen now especially since they are tipped for a January 21 release. The most recent updates headlined their visit to benchmarking sites as well as their alleged leaked live images. These photos for the Galaxy C5 Pro and C7 Pro are featured in two separate posts by GSM Arena if you’d like to take a look.

For those especially curious about the specs, the Galaxy C5 Pro is most likely to sport a 5.2-inch or 5.5-inch display with 1080p resolution. Under the hood, it will be powered by the Snapdragon 626 processor paired with 4GB of RAM. It could also feature a 3000 mAh battery and could run on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow.

Meanwhile, the potential Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro’s specs are as follows, as explained by Android Headlines.

“As for the Galaxy C7 Pro, it is said to feature a larger 5.7-inch AMOLED display, although the resolution of the panel will still ‘only’ be Full HD. It too, will be powered by the Snapdragon 626 chip, which will have 4GB of RAM for company. Internal storage will stay put at 64GB, although both devices will have microSD card slots for capacity expansion.”

Moreover, camera specs could be one of the strongest highlights of both the Galaxy C5 and C7 Pro. Selfie lovers out will most definitely be delighted to know that both these models are expected to have 16MP lens sensor not only for the rear camera but for the front-facing snapper as well. As for the pricing, the Samsung Galaxy C7 Pro, and C5 Pro, are purportedly getting a CNY 2,799 (around $404) and CNY 2,399 (around $346) price tag respectively.

