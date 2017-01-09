Stevie J Lands Dream Job Reality Show Where He Will Search For Penthouse Cover Girls

Stevie J just landed the perfect reality show to compliment his currently single status. After proving that he can headline a show of his own with last month’s debut of Leave It To Stevie, it looks like the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta alum proved that he was worthy of yet another show. This time around, Stevie will be on a mission to help find cover girls for Penthouse magazine, a mission that would inevitably surround him with beautiful naked women.

According to TMZ, Stevie J will start filming his new reality show in March and it will ultimately run on VH1. Stevie announced that he’s taking his ex Mimi Faust along with him, as well as Rick Ross’ ex Brit Eady. The women will be his “Pet Wranglers” and help him decide which women he wants to work with on the reality show. For now, the working title of the soon-to-be VH1 hit is Penthouse Pets just like they call the girls who model for the magazine.

Stevie J Greenlit For New Penthouse Reality Show (VIDEO) https://t.co/5spGop9IQk via @TMZ — Raquel Harper (@ROCKTOPICS) January 9, 2017

Stevie J’s upcoming Penthouse reality show will reportedly be traveling to many major U.S. and Canadian cities as they search for the perfect XXX models to fill the pages of the iconic men’s magazine. So far, Las Vegas, NYC, Atlanta, Miami, Chicago, Houston, Toronto, and L.A. in search of eight brand new models to slap on the cover of Penthouse.

It has not been reported how much Stevie J will make for the new gig. He does need to earn all the paychecks that he can in considering his huge child support bills. Stevie has been battling in court with one of his children’s’ mothers over more than a million in unpaid child support that she claims he owes.

Today is the day one of my best friends & the mother of @iamevagiselle was born. May God continue to shine on you forever. Happy birthday @mimifaust A photo posted by Stevie J. (@hitmansteviej_1) on Jan 3, 2017 at 8:57am PST

Not to mention that Joseline Hernandez just gave birth to his sixth child, baby Bonnie Bella, in December. The Puerto Rican princess has made it clear that she wants child support from her former Love & Hip Hop Atlanta co-star. Joseline filed custody and child support paperwork pinpointing Stevie as the daddy before baby Bonnie was even born.

There were rumors after Season 5 of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta hit incredible levels of ratchet drama that Stevie J and Joseline Hernandez would not be headed back for more. It looks like Joseline may get another go at the show since there has also been some talk that she was shooting scenes with Young Dro. But it looks like Stevie has to go and this new gig looking for Penthouse models is perfect for his constantly wandering eye.

Joseline and Stevie are reportedly on good terms since the birth of their daughter, Bonnie Bella. Even then, many are hoping that Stevie will keep his head on straight and not reconcile with the Puerto Rican princess. Their relationship was nothing but toxic and it’s time for the music producer-turned-reality TV star to move on to a new woman.

ME AND STEVIE J IN LA FILMING FOR HIS TV SHOW LOOKING FOR MODELS GET@ ME beebopshawn69@yahoo.com SEND CONTACT INFO WITH HEAD SHOT PIC pic.twitter.com/3I9u0QA81T — DALLA BILL (@DALLABILL2) January 9, 2017

Stevie J seems pretty excited about the project and is looking forward to seeking Penthouse models once March rolls around. Hopefully, he can stay single long enough to enjoy the new reality TV gig and not get caught up in a boatload of drama if he hits it off with one (or more than one) of his Penthouse cover model contestants.

Let’s hope the Atlanta playboy can keep it all together while he films the new Penthouse Pets reality show to bring us something new to watch when it premieres possibly over the summer. His upcoming show sure will be a far cry from his current, family-oriented show Leave It To Stevie.

[Featured Image by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images]