The Best Action Movies New To Netflix For January 2017

From nostalgic superheroes to philosophical vigilantes, Netflix has added some of the best action movies to the lineup for January 2017. Some of the Netflix movies listed below are family adventures and others a geared towards adults, but they are all filled with action.

Braveheart

This five-time Oscar winner (including Best Picture and Best Director) is one of the most popular movies on Netflix, and many consider it one of the best action movies of all time. Directed, produced, and starring Mel Gibson, Braveheart is considered a classic and contains one of the most popular lines in cinematic history: “They may take away our lives, but they’ll never take—our freedom!”

Ocean’s Twelve

This caper-story is fun adventure at its finest. Like many action movies, including any Marvel or comic book picture, this film is very enjoyable if you’re able to suspend your disbelief. Sometimes movies are the best escape when they are at their most implausible moments, and that’s part of the magic of Hollywood. This is the second addition to the Ocean’s trilogy, and it features an all-star cast: Carl Reiner, Elliott Gould, Bernie Mac, Don Cheadle, Catherine Zeta Jones, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, Brad Pitt, and George Clooney.

V for Vendetta

If you’re looking for comic book movies geared towards adults, then this title based on the widely popular graphic novel should do the trick. Time describes why this film directed by the Wachowski’s (The Matrix) is one of the best movies on Netflix.

“The first thing a film critic (this one, anyway) should say of V for Vendetta is that it’s a terrific movie. I love the look and the verve of the thing, the confidence of its epic design, its smart use of half a dozen noted British thesps, lending weight and wit to the supporting roles…Whether you’re mindless or Mensa, you’ll find stuff here to challenge and trouble you, the way a good piece of speculative fiction should.”

The Superman Collection

The majority of the Superman franchise is currently streaming on Netflix, including one of the most popular additions: Superman II. The film was initially released in 1980 and it set the tone for big ’80s action movies: a score by John Williams (Star Wars, Raiders of the Lost Ark, E.T. The Extraterrestrial), elaborate sets, and big stars (Gene Hackman, Margot Kidder, and Christopher Reeve). The second addition was also popular because it features the infamous villain, General Zod.

If you are in the mood for a more modern take on the Man of Steel, Netflix is also streaming Superman Returns(2006). Like Gene Hackman did in the original movies, Kevin Spacey does a phenomenal job portraying Lex Luthor.

Around the World in 80 Days

If you want to keep the theme of family-appropriate adventure movies, then Around the World in 80 Days is the film for you. Starring Jackie Chan, this updated adaptation based on the classic novel by Jules Verne has plenty of action and good humor.

Collateral Damage

Nothing says action like Arnold Schwarzenegger movies, and this one is considered one of his most underrated films. If you enjoyed Commando, Raw Deal, and Red Heat, then most likely you will love this nostalgic film. Cinema Crazed explains why this is one of the best action movies on Netflix.

“… It’s fun to watch with a lot of good plot twists and turns that will throw you for a loop. We get a good cameo performance by Hispanic actor John Leguizamo who plays a sleazy drug cartel in tabs with “El Lobo”. I was thrown for a loop at how good this movie was and guys will love it.”

OTHER NETFLIX ARTICLES FROM THE INQUISITR

The Top 10 Best Highly-Ranked Action Movies On Netflix, As Ranked By Fans

Netflix Movies And Series: Review Of ‘One Day At A Time,’ And ‘Coin Heist’

Best Movies On Netflix: Eight Must-Watch Documentaries

The Best Movies On Netflix And Hulu To Give You A Boost

[Featured Image by Warner Bros. and Warner Bros. Pictures]