Hideo Kojima Toys With ‘Horizon: Zero Dawn’ LEGO Set

How does lauded video game creator and director Hideo Kojima spend his free time on weekends? Building with LEGOs to recreate a character and creature from the upcoming PlayStation 4-exclusive Horizon Zero Dawn, naturally.

In a couple recent tweets, Kojima shows off photos of an improvised Aloy minifigure and a Tallneck creature from Horizon Zero Dawn. In one photo, the Tallneck is shown towering over a Godzilla figure. This isn’t the first time the Tallneck from Horizon Zero Dawn has been recreated with LEGOs, either. Guerrilla Games Community Manager Jaroen Roding posted a photo of another recreation back in July 2016.

Currently being developed by Guerrilla Games, and set to release in North America on February 28, Horizon Zero Dawn takes place in a world where wild robots like the Tallneck roam free. Players take on the role of an archer huntress named Aloy, who can bend the beast machines to do her bidding using a special staff. Guerrilla Games is using the Decima engine to build the game, and the same engine is being used by Kojima Productions to make their first forthcoming title Death Stranding, which is also a PlayStation 4-exclusive.

Just how likely is it for an officially licensed Horizon Zero Dawn LEGO set to become a reality? Nothing has been announced or even hinted by Sony Entertainment of America, Guerrilla Games, or LEGO at this point. The creations just seem to be developers and creators having fun and sharing on social media.

In the standalone toy department, LEGO has partnered with various entertainment and media companies to create sets based on popular movies and television series. However, sets based on video game properties have been few. Even the Angry Birds LEGO sets are inspired by the scenes from the movie rather than the mobile games. Currently, the only video game themed LEGO sets available in stores are from their LEGO Minecraft collection. Meanwhile, competitor Mega Bloks offers sets based on the Assassin’s Creed, Halo, Destiny, and Call of Duty games.

LEGO has been showing gamers some love through their toys-to-life game LEGO Dimensions, which is developed and published by TT Games and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, respectively. Although the game’s debut in 2015 focused heavily on meshing the worlds of popular movies and T.V. shows with character and level packs inspired by Dr. Who, Back to the Future, and The Lord of the Rings, a Portal 2 Level Pack was also made that allowed players explore a recreation of the Aperture Science lab. The releases throughout 2016 continued to feature popular games, such as the Sonic the Hedgehog Level Pack complete with a minifigure of SEGA’s blue blur and a Midway Arcade Level Pack that “unlocks over 20 Classic Arcade Games from Midway Arcade as an exclusive level.”

Should Horizon Zero Dawn characters or creatures be made available in LEGO Dimensions, they would likely be PlayStation-exclusive just like the game they’re based off of. Thus far, LEGO Dimensions has mostly steered clear of platform exclusives with the exception of the limited release Green Arrow figurine and the timed-exclusive Supergirl character currently available only in new PS4 Starter Packs.

For now, fans will just have to continue being creative with their LEGO bricks, but would you like to see officially licensed Horizon Zero Dawn LEGO sets or a cross-over in LEGO Dimensions? Or would you prefer to see Hideo Kojima’s Metal Gear Solid series get the LEGO treatment? Sound off in the comments below.

[Photo by Sony Computer Entertainment of America]