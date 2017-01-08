This Picture Of Harrison Ford And Alden Ehrenreich Having Lunch Will Make ‘Star Wars’ And Han Solo Fans Ecstatic

It’s been a rather tumultuous month to be a Star Wars fan. The release of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story left moviegoers enraptured, especially as it included the surprising appearances of some cult characters from the franchise, but this was devastatingly undercut with the sad, sad news of Carrie Fisher’s death on December 27.

Despite her untimely passing, the Star Wars franchise has never been in a healthier place. Later this year we’ll get the release of Star Wars 8, while 2017 will also see the Han Solo Anthology film go into production, too, with Alden Ehrenreich having been cast to portray a younger version of the galaxy’s most famous smuggler.

The 27-year-old actor, who achieved acclaim thanks to his roles in Tetro, Twixt, Blue Jasmine, Beauitful Creatures, Hail, Caeasar!, and Rules Don’t Apply, has clearly been on the look out for some tips on how best to portray Han Solo, though. And what better person to ask than Harrison Ford, who played Solo in A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, Return Of The Jedi, and The Force Awakens to an iconic extent.

Eagle-eyed movie fan @nicosotomayor00 was able to capture Alden Ehrenreich and Harrison Ford sharing a lunch date where we can only assume they chatted all things Star Wars. He then wisely shared the image online for others to lap up. You can check out the glorious picture below.

Two Han Solos grabbing lunch. ???? pic.twitter.com/6utZicjcaZ — Nico Sotomayor (@nicosotomayor00) January 4, 2017

Details regarding the still untitled Han Solo Anthology film are at a premium. What we do know is that Alden Ehrenreich is portraying Solo, Donald Glover is Lando Calrissian, Emilia Clarke is involved in a mysterious role, and that it’ll feature a young Chewbacca, while the film has been written by Lawrence Kasdan and Jon Kasdan, with Christopher Miller and Phil Lord directing.

Chris Miller previously opened up to USA Today about just how arduous a casting process it was for Alden Ehrenreich, who managed to beat out plenty of strong competition to attain the coveted part. But Chris Miller insisted that Alden Ehrenreich was always just ahead of the pack during auditioning, explaining,

That guy pretty much went through an audition pentathlon; it was like an acting steeplechase. He went against a lot of very strong competitors and was very consistently the guy from minute one. He was the first person who auditioned out of thousands, and just out of the box, made you believe that someday he’d grow into the character we know.

Alden Ehrenreich also opened up about the lengthy casting process for the Han Solo Anthology film to Interview Magazine. But he insisted that there was some positives to this period, as he actually got to film one of his screen tests on the Millennium Falcon.

Alden Ehrenreich explained,

I had an audition process that went on for a long time, and I got to spend a lot of time with the guys who are directing the film. Getting to be around them and being around the world a little bit has been the main experience so far. I did my audition on the Millennium Falcon for one of my screen tests, which was pretty cool.

Being cast as Han Solo was the highlight of what’s been a pretty extraordinary young career for the actor. During the same discussion with Interview Magazine Alden Ehrenreich explained how his last three movies saw him play characters that he used to pretend to be when he was a kid. Alden Ehrenreich remarked,

I remember pretending to be the characters in the movies when I was a little kid. The last three movies I’ve done, I played a cowboy [in Hail Caesar], then I played a soldier [in Little Birds], and now I play Han Solo. So the little kid in me is having a real joyride.

We’ll finally get to see how he handles stepping into Harrison Ford’s shoes when the Han Solo film is released on May 25, 2018.

[Featured Image by Lucasfilm]