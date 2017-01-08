Former Mexican President Vicente Fox Trolls Donald Trump On Twitter, Calls Border Wall “Racist Monument”

Former Mexican President Vicente Fox derided president-elect Donald Trump on Twitter this week, poking holes in Trump’s plan for a massive border wall and questioning the Republican’s election legitimacy.

Former president Fox’s attacks came after the Ford Motor Company announced that they would no longer build a 1.6 billion dollar production facility in Mexico in response to president-elect Trump’s harsh criticism of foreign production. Reuters reported that Honda has also decided to see what production laws the Trump administration would bring after the president-elect is inaugurated on January 20.

One of Trump’s main talking points throughout the 2016 campaign was about taxing American companies for building products in other countries. Trump blamed these companies for taking away American production jobs and claimed that if automakers like Ford and Honda continued to produce outside of the United States they could face huge tariffs to import their products.

In response to Trump’s criticism, Toyota tweeted a response, which Fox retweeted in relation to his Trump trolling. The statement read, “Toyota has been part of the cultural fabric in the US for nearly 60 years,” the company said. “Toyota looks forward to collaborating with the Trump administration to serve in the best interests of consumers and the automotive industry.”

On Wednesday, Fox took a swipe at Trump over the Ford and Toyota announcements in a tweet, “Well done Trump. At the very end many jobs will come from forcing GM, FORD, to stay home. Why you don’t do it in your own businesses.” Fox has been a vocal critic of Trump in the past, criticizing Trump’s promise for a physical wall along the southern border and, in this instance, purposefully harming Mexico’s economy.

Fox also tweeted about one of Trump’s central campaign promises; making Mexico pay for the border wall. Fox has vehemently denied that Mexico will pay for the wall in the past, famously cursing on live TV when he said, “I’m not going to pay for that f*****g wall. He should pay for it. He’s got the money.” Fox made this claim almost a year ago during the campaign primaries, now the former president is doubling down on his animosity toward Trump.

“Trump may ask whoever he wants, but still neither myself nor Mexico are going to pay for his racist monument. Another promise he can’t keep,” Fox tweeted on Thursday. Trump made Mexico’s wall payment a big part of his campaign rhetoric and the president-elect always presented the idea as a certainly, not a metaphor. However, now that the inauguration is fast approaching, Fox and hill Republicans are wondering how true that promise really was.

According to CNN, numerous Republican politicians doubt Trump’s ability to fulfill his wall promise. Utah Senator Orrin Hatch told CNN, “I doubt that they’re going to pay for it. There’s a lot he could do if he wanted to (force Mexico’s hand). In all honesty, I don’t think that’s going to happen.” Some Republicans always considered Trump’s wall promise a gimmick, while others say they would be “disappointed” if Trump didn’t make Mexico pay for the wall.

Now the Trump transition team is urging Republican leaders to include funding for the wall in a new expenditure plan that must be approved by April 2017 to avoid a government shut down. Although this is not the wall funding that Trump promised during his campaign, the president-elect has maintained that Mexico will “reimburse” the United States.

However, former president Fox said that the brunt of the wall cost would fall on U.S. taxpayers. “TRUMP, when will you understand that I am not paying for that f—-n wall. Be clear with US tax payers. They will pay for it,” Fox tweeted.

Finally, Fox took one final jab at Trump during his Twitter tirade. Fox mocked Trump’s election win, considering the president-elect lost the popular vote by 2.9 million to Democratic opponent Hillary Clinton. “Sr Trump,the intelligence report is devastating.Losing election by more than 3M votes and in addition this.Are you a legitimate president?”

[Featured Image by Eduardo Verdugo/AP Images]