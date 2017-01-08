Gwen Stefani’s Love For Love And Ability To Empower Women Made Her The New Face For Revlon

Gwen Stefani has enjoyed one successful and love-filled year after releasing a new album, This is What The Truth Feels Like, and continuing on her adorable romance with country star Blake Shelton. The beauty has also made sweet music with her new beau on his latest album and the two have sparked engagement rumors continually due to their non-stop gushing about one another during appearances and interviews with the media. There is no shortage of love in the life of Gwen, and the rocker’s recent endeavor involving a new campaign, is a pure reflection of her love for love.

Watch as @gwenstefani takes us behind the scenes of her new Revlon campaign https://t.co/p5o8msqi2n pic.twitter.com/4Y3OlFf1rJ — ET Canada (@ETCanada) January 6, 2017

As the new face and brand ambassador for Revlon, Stefani is set to join well-known beauties including Ciara, Olivia Wilde and Halle Barry. The latest campaign was announced via Revlon’s Instagram page on January 2 on which Stefani appears in a video looking gorgeous as usual, as Billboard notes.

The No Doubt front-woman interviewed with WWD recently and spoke about why she chose to be a part of the latest campaign for the beauty brand, noting that it had mostly to do with Revlon’s “Choose Love” campaign.

“They have this Choose Love campaign, which is full of choice and positivity and dreams and truth and I feel like that’s aligning exactly with where I’m at in my personal life in the last couple of years and how I’ve had to kind of choose love, choose truth, choose to be positive and work my way back to a place of using my gift and sharing my love with people.”

Gwen is clearly a perfect fit for the campaign seeing as she has been known for her playful style and iconic look. The pop star is not afraid to express herself and her beauty through her vibrant makeup and style selections. She always pushes the boundaries and is original in both her music and fashionable ensembles, which is why her career as a successful super star has spanned decades.

CMO for Revlon, Benjamin Karsch, shares obvious excitement since Gwen has signed on to be their global brand ambassador.

“Gwen will clearly appeal to makeup enthusiasts. She’s known far and wide for her red lips, so that’s definitely part of the attractiveness as a brand ambassador for Revlon, but that’s really combined with who she is as a person and also her love story.”

Gwen quickly took to Instagram to share her own happiness about being a part of the “Choose Love” campaign, adding a stunning selfie video and captioning it “New year, new news! So happy to announce that I’ll be choosing love with @revlon as their new global brand ambassador. #ChooseLove”

New year, new news! So happy to announce that I’ll be choosing love with @revlon as their new global brand ambassador. #ChooseLove pic.twitter.com/DqjPTrMqrg — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) January 3, 2017

The 47-year-old charismatic stunner was sure to share about her love for makeup which began at a young age and continued on as she worked as a makeup artist in her early twenties for Borghese and Ultima II, which is actually owned by Revlon. But Gwen recounted that she tried to be an original even in the business of beautifying. Stefani purposely assisted the seemingly standoffish customer who appeared to be a bit intimidated by other sales people, as the publication notes.

“[Some artists] purposely make you feel horrible. I’d be like, ‘Let me put some makeup on you, let me show you what you could look like.’ I just remember making people feel so much joy and so inspired and so full of confidence, and that’s what makeup can do.”

Karsch went on to explain that other reasons Stefani was selected are not even related to her appeal and known love for makeup and beauty products, but also for the manner she is able to empower women to feel their best.

“From the very beginning of her career she inspired fans by sharing openly about her own love story and the importance of love in her life. She’s been a model of female empowerment for many fans across the spectrum, and the way she shares her personal story fits very well with our brand positioning around Choose Love.”

[Feature Image by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images]