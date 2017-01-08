New ‘Beauty and the Beast’ Belle Doll Looks Like Justin Beiber

This just in, Beiber Belle is upon us. In a horrifying twist, instead of resembling actress Emma Watson, the latest Beauty and the Beast Belle doll looks like Justin Beiber.

Twitter has been abuzz since the release of the Beiber Belle doll sold at JCPenny. While it is to be expected that a plastic/rubber doll will not resemble the character it is designed after perfectly, it appears the designers behind the Belle doll flopped hard.

This beauty and the beast doll looks like Justin Bieber. Obama even… pic.twitter.com/YQu98dVbF1 — S•A•H (@amyharvard_) January 7, 2017

The Beiber Belle was created by the Disney Store, so Disney itself is responsible for the fail. Albeit, on the plus side, the movie is getting a lot more attention now that they’ve managed to get it associated with not just renowned, beloved actress Emma Watson, but also the infamous, well loved/hated Justin Beiber.

One of the original noters of the the Beiber Belle was William Herrington, a photographer and doll enthusiast. He told Buzzfeed News, “‘I knew that Disney Store’s live action dolls are never 100% accurate to the actors, but this one was atrocious! Her face was shiny and covered in freckles (that looked more like a skin disease) and her head looked like it was being ripped open and torn where the hair was rooted into the head. As for any resemblance to Emma…yeesh. There really isn’t any.'”

Herrington, based in Colorado, was surprised when his comments went viral. He never expected to get as much attention from the comment as he has.

Mashable reported “‘Most of the Film Collection dolls don’t look 100% like the actors they are portraying, but they usually do have defining features,’ Herrington added. ‘I don’t know what happened with this doll, but any resemblance to Emma just went out the window! She looks almost nothing like the talented, beautiful woman she’s supposed to portray.'”

They got Emma Watson's Belle doll looking like Lord Farquaad with a mix of the Queen of Hearts & a sprinkle of Justin Bieber. Who did this? pic.twitter.com/4rUIxmrzYo — Whit O'Brien (@I_Slayy) January 7, 2017

The Beiber Belle has been compared not just to Justin Beiber, but also to everyone from Barack Obama to Lord Farquaad from the movie Shrek. While those comparisons might be a bit far fetched, it is true that the doll really fails to look like Emma. Albeit, the Farquaad comment makes a bit more sense than it ought to.

So far, Justin Beiber has made no comments on his resemblance to Emma Watson or the doll.

The Bieber Belle has also received comments like “scary,” “horrifying,” and most humorously, “It looks like Emma Watson and Justin Beiber had a baby together.”

@zynstin @CGBPosts the doll looks more like if Emma Watson and Justin Bieber had a baby. — Pokélieber (@styleszealot) January 7, 2017

The live action remake of Disney’s classic Beauty and the Beast is one of the most anticipated movies of 2017. While Emma Watson has received some shade from various actors and singers about her voice, she does seem to fit the original Disney character profile fairly well. And better yet, Justin Beiber won’t make an appearance.

Other actors have chimed in as well. Angela Lansbury, the original Mrs. Potts from the 1991 animated classic Beauty and the Beast, said “I can’t understand what they’re going to do with it that will be better than what we’ve already done,” Mirrorstated.

The first teaser for Beauty and the Beast actually set records as one of the most viewed trailers ever. It even surpassed the long awaited Star Wars: The Force Awakens teaser.

So what are your thoughts on the Beiber Belle doll? Does it look more like Emma Watson, Justin Beiber, or something else entirely? Tell us your thoughts in the comments section below!

[Featured Image by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images]