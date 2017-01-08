‘The Bachelor’ 2017 Spoilers: Order Of Rose Ceremony Eliminations After Episode 2 Of Nick Viall’s Season

After last week’s season premiere of The Bachelor, Nick Viall sent home eight women to take the number down immediately to 22. Episode 2 of the 2017 season takes place on Monday, Jan. 9, and will see Nick send home four more women and bring the number down to 18. In just two episodes, he will have taken the original number of 30 and sent almost half of them packing. With that, let’s see the complete order of the rose ceremony eliminations along the rest of the way.

Please let it be known that there are possible spoilers ahead for the new and upcoming season of The Bachelor starring Nick Viall. If you don’t want to know them, stop reading now.

Things have already become really exciting for Nick Viall as he looks to let the world know that he is better prepared and more “mature” for love this time as he told Extra. His newfound preparedness and maturity help him decide to send home Lacey, Elizabeth W., Hailey, and Liz Sandoz in Episode 2 of the 2017 season.

For the rest of the women, though, Reality Steve has broken everything down and here is the complete order of rose ceremony eliminations throughout the season.

Episode 3 – Jan. 16

Christen Whitney

Brittany Farrar

Dominique Alexis

Dominique ends up going home in Episode 3, but not during the rose ceremony elimination. Actually, she doesn’t even make it that far, as she is sent home during a group date.

Down to 15 women

Episode 4 – Jan. 23

Astrid Loch

Sarah Vendal

This week’s rose ceremony elimination appears easier than most as there isn’t a ton of drama. Sure, the episode will have its fair share, but this one doesn’t seem overly difficult.

Down to 13 women

Episode 5 – Jan. 30

Alexis Waters

Josephine Tutman

Jaimi King

Taylor Nolan

During the 2-on-1 date with Nick in New Orleans, Taylor ends up being told that she won’t be kept around any longer. With that, she doesn’t make it to the cocktail party at which the other three women are eliminated during the rose ceremony.

Down to 9 women

Episode 6 – Feb. 6

Danielle Lombard

Whitney Fransway

Jasmine Goode

Hold your horses, but there will not even be a rose ceremony elimination in this episode. Jasmine is handed her walking papers during the group date. Danielle and Whitney go on a 2-on-1 date with Nick which sees him send both women home.

Down to 6 women

Episode 7 – Feb. 13

Kristina Schulman

Danielle Maltby

Both women are sent home early again this week, and that means another episode where Nick doesn’t even have to hold a rose ceremony.

Down to 4 women

Episode 8 – Feb. 20: Hometown Dates

For the final four of Nick’s season of The Bachelor, one of the villains of the show will be sent home after the Hometown Dates. Corinne thought she had it made, and many will be surprised to see she lasts this long, but she isn’t Nick’s true love.

Corinne Olympios

Down to 3 women

Episode 9 – Feb. 27: Overnight Fantasy Suite Dates

Rachel Lindsay

Down to 2 women

Episode 10 – March 6: The “Women Tell All” Special

Obviously, there will be no rose ceremony elimination on this episode as it will only be the castmates sharing secrets and tales from the season.

Episode 11 – March 13: Season Finale

With only two women remaining for Nick to choose from, he has to send someone home, and it will be the following woman.

Raven Gates

When all is said and done, it is Vanessa who is Nick’s choice to receive the final rose. There is a lot of time until the live “After the Final Rose” special, and that means anything is possible to happen by the day it rolls around.

Considering that Life & Style Mag said Nick and Vanessa looked “totally in love” on their date, maybe, there is hope.

Please remember that the dates listed for each episode are what is currently scheduled, but they are subject to change depending on what ABC wants or needs to do. Sometimes, the network will mix things up to stick it to sites that reveal spoilers, but in the long run, all the eliminations will take place.

With two episodes in the books, Nick Viall has already taken his list of women down by a considerable amount. This season of The Bachelor is supposed to be the time that he finally finds the woman of his dreams and walks away with true love. Now, whether or not his relationship with Vanessa stays in place and works out, remains to be seen. Still, now, the fans at least know how the rose ceremony eliminations go throughout each and every episode.

