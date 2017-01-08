WWE News: WWE Still Interested In UFC Star Ronda Rousey, ‘WrestleMania 33’ Appearance Likely?

UFC Star Ronda Rousey may have lost to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207, but there could still be a future for her in the WWE if she truly wants it. Ronda Rousey made her comeback to the octagon this past December after a thirteen month absence. She had previously lost the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship to Holly Holm and it seemed like the title had played flop flop ever since.

Miesha Tate would go on to beat Holm for the title, then Amanda Nunes would come in to defeat Tate for the title earlier this year. The year 2016 was truly one of the flip-flop title for the ladies, and many assumed that Ronda Rousey would take the title from Nunes to make one final change occur before the end of the year. Not only did Ronda lose however, she lost in 48 seconds.

Hearing her corner yell instructions to her was hilarious as well. It seemed like the corner, her coaches, and Ronda were not prepared for a comeback to the UFC. That said, many felt that Ronda Rousey would go forth and retire from MMA then join the WWE. However, rumors started to come about claiming that the WWE may no longer have interest in Rousey due to how exposed she became with two straight losses, especially the last one.

Ronda may very well still have a career in Hollywood, but not as a main star it seems. A couple of the movies she was supposed to star in were cancelled all because of the loss to Holm. It would be even tougher for her to be the main star of a film after the loss to Nunes. Most feel that it would be best for her to retire, but if there was no interest from Hollywood or the WWE then that would seem unlikely. However, contrary to popular belief…WWE does still have interest in Ronda Rousey.

According to Ringside News, WWE still has interest because they believe Ronda Rousey is still a nice draw and a top name in sports. The drawing power she still possesses is the big thing for WWE that they would obviously want to expose. Obviously they would bring her into their biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 33, if they did plan on using her.

It is unlikely UFC will sign off on WWE putting her in a match, despite how easily it could be done. There have been rumors of matches that could occur if UFC did allow WWE to put her in one. The two that have the most traction are Ronda vs Stephanie McMahon or Rousey vs Charlotte Flair. Both of which could be nice for WWE to go with. However, the one with Charlotte made the most sense and is far more likely than the previous despite the connection.

Many felt that Stephanie could pick the Queen of PPV in Charlotte to go up against yet another Queen of PPV in Ronda Rousey. Many believe that WWE dubbed Charlotte Flair this name to go up against Ronda Rousey down the line. Like Ronda once was, Charlotte is unbeaten on PPV. This means that she clearly could be a fun match-up for Ronda Rousey if WWE wanted go with this option. Obviously WWE still needs the clearance by UFC to make it happen though.

Either way, WWE could still do something with Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 33 because of the fact that they know how much attention she can bring with her to the company. The UFC 207 even drew over one million buys, meaning her UFC star is still bright and could still be if she went back to the octagon. While she is not the star she was due to the exposing, she is still a top name regardless and WWE is smart to want her.

Dana White of the UFC may never allow Ronda Rousey to work a match for the WWE. However, if Rousey retires from the sport of MMA and jumps over to the WWE then a match is likely. That said, it may be smart to go ahead and set up a possible future match between Rousey and Charlotte knowing Ronda will one day be able to work a match for the WWE when her time in UFC is up. For now, we just have to go off of WWE’s interest still being high. Rousey may not want to work for the WWE at this point, so we will have to wait and see if they can sway her to come and be part of the biggest event of the year for the them.

[Featured Image by WWE]