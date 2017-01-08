Adam Driver Teases ‘Star Wars 8’ Spoiler, Explains Link Between Franchise And Terrorism

Adam Driver has provided a further update on Star Wars 8, discussing how it will build upon Star Wars: The Force Awakens and how it is linked to current world problems, specifically terrorism.

At the same time, the actor also teased a tiny SPOILER regarding Star Wars 8. Those of you that want to go into the upcoming blockbuster without it possibly being ruined for you should proceed cautiously.

Adam Driver made these remarks during his appearance on Larry King Now, via Time Magazine, which he was on to promote his work in Silence and Paterson. When the chat turned to Star Wars: Episode 8 Larry King pointedly asked Driver whether his character Kylo Ren/Ben Solo will survive the film. Adam Driver’s answer made it pretty clear that the villain will make it through to the end of Episode 8, but it sounds like he’s going to go through quite some turmoil before then.

When asked about Kylo Ren’s fate, Adam Driver responded,

Depends on what your idea of living is…

At this point, Adam Driver was asked what we can expect from Star Wars: Episode 8, which provoked the Girls, Lincoln, and Inside Llewyn Davis actor to insist that despite the fact that it’s a mainstream blockbuster the film is still socially active. At the same time, Adam Driver insisted that Episode 8 will also expand upon the ideas, conflicts, and plots of The Force Awakens, too. Adam Driver continued,

I think — maybe this is such a general answer but you know — humanity. Even though it’s very much a blockbuster movie, there was no taking that for granted and that we were forced to be general. There was a lot of plot points that we knew were operating in the first one, that we get to explain more in the second one, to make both of them make sense. But they do kind of feel socially active to me, and George Lucas originally — a lot of Star Wars was in response to Vietnam and a lot of what I remember talking about with J.J. and Rian was this idea of terrorism, and two sides being morally justified to behave however they wanted to to get whatever they thought was absolutely correct.

This isn’t the first time that Adam Driver has opened up about how excited he is to work on Star Wars 8, and return to the character of Kylo Ren. Of course, there’s one big change between The Force Awakens and Star Wars 8, as co-writer and director J.J. Abrams has been replaced by Rian Johnson, who wrote the script himself and is directing.

When talking to The Daily Beast in December, Adam Driver made it clear just how impressed he was by Rian Johnson as a filmmaker, while also praising the script for just how ambiguous and nuanced it is. Driver lavished praise on the Brick, Brothers Bloom, and Looper director, declaring,

He’s a brilliant filmmaker. And he wrote the script also, and he understands the importance of ambiguity and nuance. He wrote something that I think is remarkable.

Any time that Adam Driver sits down to talk about one of his plethora of projects, which over the last 12 months has included The Force Awakens, Midnight Special, Paterson, Silence, and Girls, the topic soon turns to Star Wars 8. Back in September Driver once again waxed lyrical about Rian Johnson’s work on the eighth installment to the intergalactic franchise, telling Collider that he has taken “it to the next level in a really great way,” before noting that Johnson’s “clear” writing allowed him to learn “a lot of things about” Kylo Ren.

During the same interview Adam Driver compared Star Wars 8 to The Empire Strikes Back. But that’s not just because it’s darker but also because it’s “different,” he insisted, before he then noted that Johnson isn’t “dumbing anything down for someone and that’s really fun to play.”

At this point, though, especially after the success and popularity of Rogue One, audiences are simply pining to see a trailer for Star Wars 8, ahead of its release at the end of 2017. Just before Rogue One was released Kathleen Kennedy, the head of Lucasfilm, admitted that we’ll probably have to wait a few more weeks for such footage, because the studio wants to give Rogue One plenty of room at the box office before they change tune and start promoting Star Wars 8. Kennedy told the BBC, via Inquisitr, when asked when we’ll see a trailer,

Pretty soon. We’re giving this [Rogue One] a little breathing room. Probably heading into spring, you’ll start to see things…

Star Wars: Episode 8 will finally be with us on December 15, 2017.

[Featured Image by Lucasfilm]