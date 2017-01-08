Alec Baldwin Insults Donald Trump Again, This Time With Russian ‘Make America Great Again’ Baseball Cap

There’s no love lost between Alec Baldwin and the President-elect Donald Trump. As the Presidential inauguration approaches, the 58-year-old actor shows no sign of letting up, this time taking to Instagram to post a selfie of himself wearing a baseball cap with the Trump slogan “make America great again” on it but in Russian, The Independent reports. As of this writing, the Instagram photo has been “liked” 22,697 times.

A photo posted by Alec Baldwin (@iamabfalecbaldwin) on Jan 6, 2017 at 8:26am PST

Baldwin’s latest trolling of Trump came just after an intensive investigation conducted by the FBI and the CIA revealed that Vladimir Putin made moves to influence the US Presidential-election in the Republican candidate’s favor. The notion that Trump and the Russian government are in cahoots with each other are bolstered even further by some of the President-elect’s latest tweets.

Trump, who has earned a notorious reputation on Twitter for his misinformed and noxious tweets, published a tweet on Saturday morning revealing his intention to have a good relationship with Russia, insisting that it’s “a good thing.”

“Having a good relationship with Russia is a good thing, not a bad thing. Only ‘stupid’ people, or fools, would think that it is bad!” Trump wrote. “We have enough problems around the world without yet another one. When I am President, Russia will respect us far more than they do now and both countries will, perhaps, work together to solve some of the many great and pressing problems and issues of the WORLD!”

While Trump didn’t exactly respond to Baldwin’ Instagram photo, it’s possible that his latest tweets about befriending Russia might have been prompted by it.

Trump also expressed doubts as to the claims made by the US intelligence that the Russian government paid hackers to influence the US election.

Trump, who openly asked WikiLeaks and Russia to hack the Clinton campaign during the US election, denies Russian involvement during the campaign and has questioned the integrity of the US intelligence’s investigation.

Alec Baldwin struck a nerve with Trump when he started impersonating him on Saturday Night Live. In the first sketch, aired in November, Baldwin’s Trump was in a state of panic upon realizing that he’d have to fulfill the promises that he made in his campaign, such as eliminating ISIS, bringing back coal jobs, kicking out of the country undocumented immigrants, and getting rid of Obamacare, among many others.c

Donald Trump didn’t take too kindly with Baldwin’s portrayal of him, and true to his online reputation, he lashed out at Baldwin and the SNL crew by saying it’s “time to retire the boring and unfunny show.”

“Watched Saturday Night Live hit job on me,” Trump tweeted. “Time to retire the boring and unfunny show. Alec Baldwin portrayal stinks. Media rigging election!”

Another sketch showed Baldwin’s Trump welcoming Putin into his apartment on Christmas Day. Putin, however, didn’t arrive through the front door but by going down the chimney.

Alec Baldwin is not the only actor who’s been having a verbal tiff with Donald Trump.

In another online rant, Trump criticized Arnold Schwartzenegger for the low ratings the show Celebrity Apprentice registered since the Total Recall actor took over, as reported by Time.

“Wow, the ratings are in and Arnold Schwarzenegger got ‘swamped’ (or destroyed),” Mr Trump wrote on Friday.

“There’s nothing more important than the people’s work, @realDonaldTrump,” Schwarzenegger tweeted in response. “I wish you the best of luck and I hope you’ll work for ALL of the American people as aggressively as you worked for your ratings.”

[Featured Image by Elsa/Getty Images]