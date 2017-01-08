Khloe Kardashian Workout Video: Reality Star Tells 2017 ‘I will destroy you!’

Khloe Kardashian posted an intense workout video to her official Instagram account Friday night. In the video you can watch the Keeping up with Kardashians star and host of the upcoming Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian moving through an intense and fast-paced workout routine of aerobic exercises, weightlifting, crunches and other exercises.

She captioned the video post with “2017 I will destroy you!”

The video received over 3 million views within 15 hours of being posted, which is sure to make for a nice promotional piece for Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian.

But it’s not all about the show. Khloe has been getting into better shape recently for her own physical and mental health in general.

“I was always overweight as a kid,” Khloe said in a recently released promotional video clip quoted by Us Weekly. “If I was sad or stressed out, I would eat. I had to learn how to then put all of my energy into something positive and healthy for me, which is how I fell in love with working out.”

Khloe Kardashian has kind of joked in the past about getting in better shape so that her exes, and maybe some kids who teased her when she was younger, could eat their hearts out.

“Looking great is always the best revenge,” Us Weekly quoted her as saying. “It’s so exciting to be able to mentor these people through their full-body makeovers, and I can’t wait to see the incredible results at their final reveals!”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Khloe sees her new workout routine and healthier lifestyle as a permanent move in a new direction.

“This is a way of life,” she said in a promo video clip released by E!, the network producing Revenge Body with Khloe Kardashian. “I’m gonna work out at least three days a week for the rest of my life.”

When asked if there was a specific person her “revenge body” is targeting, Khloe dismissed the notion and again asserted that it is all about feeling better about herself.

“No, for me it wasn’t one person,” Khloe said in the E! video clip. “For me it’s getting revenge just on my life. I feel like the older I’m getting, I feel like I get better and better and I do think I look younger and I feel better than I did five years ago.”

Khloe did hint that growing up with Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner as her sisters put pressure on her too look and feel beautiful. But she has not let that way too heavily on her in her pursuits of get healthier and stronger.

She has also mentioned before that she found “solace” in the gym after she and ex-husband, former NBA star Lamar Odom, split up in 2013. That doesn’t mean that Lamar was necessarily any sort of target in any way, as Khloe points out.

“People like to assume my revenge was on someone but it’s not—it was really even just everyone who called me ‘fat’ or I’m the ‘fat sister’ or this or that. But I didn’t seek that out intentionally, mine was a byproduct of me really trying to just de-stress myself and as a side effect I was like, ‘Wow!’ I started losing weight.”

Revenge Body With Khloé Kardashian premieres on E! on Thursday, January 12, at 8 p.m. EST.

We wish Khloe the best in her new show and with her ongoing physical fitness regiment. If the Instagram video is any indicator, she’s taking her new lifestyle very seriously.

