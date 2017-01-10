Mark Wahlberg On His Daughter Dating Justin Bieber: ‘Over My Dead Body’, Actor Hints Collaboration With The Biebs

Mark Wahlberg is one tough dad! And it seems like he’s not holding back even with the controversial pop star Justin Bieber. Apparently, the 45-year-old actor would only allow his daughter to date the Biebs “over his dead body.”

On Friday, Wahlberg dropped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote his upcoming film, Patriots Day. During the said episode, Wahlberg talks about how it’s like raising a 13-year-old daughter, Ella. From blue hair dye to fake nose rings, everything seems “out of control” – even with a famous dinner guest around.

With my daughter at the New Orleans premiere of @deepwaterhorizonmovie A photo posted by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on Sep 19, 2016 at 5:43pm PDT

The Shooter star played coy when asked who the dinner guest was, only revealing that he’s Canadian, “a nice young man” and that Ella was a huge fan. Ellen was quick to assume that Wahlberg was referring to Bieber, 22. The actor then revealed Ella’s infatuation to the pop star.

“She liked him a lot, when she was younger. Turned on him completely. And then [he] came back with a vengeance. ‘Dad, that’s gonna be my husband.'”

That’s when the tough dad in Wahlberg came out, sending the message very clear that no, it’s not going to happen. Even if it means jail time once again. It’s no secret that Wahlberg served 45 days in jail way back 1988 after attacking a Vietnamese man who was trying to steal alcohol. He was 16 back then.

“I said, ‘Over my dead body. Actually, over both your dead bodies. I’ll just go back to jail.'”

As if it wasn’t enough, Wahlberg even threatens his daughter that he will unleash his Marky Mark persona and join her musically.

“I did threaten my daughter that I was going to join him musically just to embarrass her,” he quips. “And she was really appalled.”

This is not the first time Wahlberg adorably embarrassed Ella with his rap skills. In fact, the actor showcased his other side in September at The Dan Patrick Show as he rapped about how he confiscated Ella’s phone when she got in trouble.

“I’m your 45-year-old father and I got to rap / And if you keep misbehaving I’m a give your behind a slap,” Wahlberg confidently raps with Ella looking mortified. “It’s called a spanking / Later on in life you’re gonna thank me / ‘Cause all the advice that I’m giving you is good for you / And if not, your butt and behind is gonna be black and blue.”

Shout out to @champagnepapi for all the love and @bose keep up the good work. #soundsport A photo posted by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on Jun 22, 2016 at 12:36pm PDT

Meanwhile, Wahlberg hinted at a possible collaboration with Bieber during his interview with Ellen. However, the A-list actor clarified that it’s not going to be anything related to music. It can be recalled that Wahlberg and the Biebs have been brewing a team-up for quite a while now.

In 2013, Wahlberg revealed his plans on a basketball-themed movie with Bieber. The untitled movie already got a script which Wahlberg described as “really good.” He also admitted that he has been in contact with Bieber’s managers a lot and that they’re just taking things one step at a time to make sure it’ll come out great.

“It’s just there’s a lot of other stuff going on. He’s got a lot going on, I got a lot going on. So maybe, hopefully, we’ll get it done. Maybe we’ll get it done with him and somebody else in some other form. We’ll see what happens.”

Currently, Wahlberg is busy promoting his upcoming film, Patriots Day scheduled to premiere on February 23. Wahlberg is also set to star as Cade Yeager in Transformers: The Last Knight coming out June 2017. For now, check out Wahlberg and his adorable threat to Ella and Bieber in the video below.

[Featured Image by Clodagh Kilcoyne/Getty Images]