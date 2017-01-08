Charles Manson Moved Back To Prison After Reported Hospital Stay

The notorious Charles Manson has been moved back to Corcoran State Prison on Saturday after reportedly being rushed to the hospital a day before, the Guardian reports. Officials have not disclosed the medical problem that took the cult leader to the hospital.

A spokesman for the state department of corrections and rehabilitation, Jeffrey Callison, confirmed via email that Manson is in a California state prison at the moment.

“We never stated he was anywhere else. Medical privacy laws do not allow [the department] to discuss inmates’ medical issues, if any.”

Los Angeles Times had reported earlier last week that 82-year old Charles Manson had been rushed to a hospital in Bakersfield, where he was reportedly admitted for a day. Bakersfield lies 60 miles south of Corcoran State Prison, where Manson has been serving his life sentence since 1971. A spokeswoman for the Califronia state department of corrections and rehabilitation, Terry Thornton had told Los Angeles Times that Manson was alive although hesitating to disclose any more information regarding Manson’s condition.

“He is alive. We do not disclose inmate movements for safety and security reasons.”

Joyce Hayhoe, a spokeswoman for the prison medical care organizers confirmed on Tuesday that inmates are in fact moved to an outside hospital if they require “surgical services, emergency care, or diagnostic services of an acute nature.”

San Joaquin Community Hospital and Mercy Hospital are the only two medical facilities in the area. While a spokeswoman for San Joaquin Community Hospital has said that Manson was not admitted to the hospital, officials at Mercy Hospital have refused to give a comment, leading to speculations that Manson was admitted to Mercy Hospital in Bakersfield.

Charles Manson and other members of his gang, the notorious “Manson family”, went on a rampage in Southern California in August 1969, killing actress Sharon Tate and six other people. Tate was married to film director Roman Polanski at the time and was eight and a half months pregnant with his child when she was killed. The Manson family had attacked their hilltop home in Benedict Canyon on Aug. 9, 1969. Also among the dead that day were 35-year old Jay Sebring, 32-year old Voytek Frykowski, 25-year old coffee heiress Abigail Folger and 18-year old Steven Parent. The assailants then wrote the word “Pig” with blood on the front door. The very next night, Manson drove with his followers to Los Feliz, where they raided the home of Leno and Rosemary LaBianca. Three members of the family were left behind to kill the couple.

Manson and other members of his “family” were prosecuted for the crime. They was accused of trying to start a race war, which according to Manson, was a homage to the Beatles song “Helter Skelter.” Prior to his rampage in California, Manson has been in and out of prison all his life. Even before the age of 18, Manson had been sent to a Junior correctional facility. During his time in the Corcoran State Prison, Manson has been involved in several offenses, including the possession of a weapon and possession of a cell phone. Manson has been denied parole a total of 12 times. His next hearing is in 2027. He will be 92 years old.

Media outlets in Bakersfield had reported that a corrections department van had been parked outside Mercy Hospital on Tuesday. The Bakersfield Californian reported that Manson was admitted there under the name “John Doe”.

