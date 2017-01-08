‘Garage Sale Mystery’: Is Back With ‘The Art Of Murder,’ On Hallmark Movies And Mysteries, Starring Lori Loughlin

Garage Sale Mystery: The Art Of Murder is a new original 2-hour movie that is debuting on the Hallmark Movies and Mysteries channel tonight. Starring Lori Loughlin, Garage Sale Mystery: The Art Of Murder is directed by Kristoffer Tabori and written by Walter Klenhard. It is based on the novel, Garage Sale Stalker, by Suzi Weinert.

Synopsis of Garage Sale Mystery: The Art Of Murder On Hallmark Movies and Mysteries

Expert garage sale finder, Jennifer Shannon, is doing what she always does–finding valuable antiques for the latest garage sale. Her husband’s looming birthday presents a challenge since he seems to be facing a mid-life crisis.

In addition to finding the latest antiques, Jennifer also likes helping the local police department solve crimes. This time, Jennifer is investigating a mysterious death after a dead body is found in the attic at a residential home, where an upcoming garage sale is planned.

Police arrive swiftly and classify the death as an accidental fall. Although investigators are convinced that this was an unfortunate accident, Jennifer is not so sure after a 911 call shows that the victim had tried to call for help. Now, for Jennifer, this is a full foul play investigation.

As for evidence, there are several missing antique items that were stolen from the scene. Sam Brisco, a handyman, is the “thief suspect” for investigators. But when he comes up with a solid alibi, he is immediately taken out of the killing equation. Meanwhile, Jennifer zeroes in on the victim’s friend, Tina Parsons, a successful art appraiser in town.

However, the investigation swings in an entirely different direction after Tina makes a frantic call to Jennifer to come to her aid. When Jennifer arrives at the disclosed location, she finds Tina has been left for dead. Will Jennifer be able to save Tina in time or has Jennifer walked into a dangerous trap set by a garage sale killer?

Cast Information For Actress Lori Loughlin (via Hallmark Movies And Mysteries)

“Best recognized for her role as Rebecca Donaldson (“Aunt Becky”) on the long-running hit comedy series ‘Full House,’ Lori Loughlin added another iconic series to her resume: The CW’s ‘90210.’ Her film projects include the 2009 comedy feature ‘Old Dogs,’ in which Loughlin starred opposite Robin Williams and John Travolta, playing the latter’s love interest. Another recent feature film of Loughlin’s was ‘Moondance Alexander.’ Loughlin currently stars in the hit Hallmark Channel Original Primetime Series, ‘When Calls the Heart’ and has revived her role of ‘Aunt Becky’ on Netflix’s ‘Fuller House.’ Loughlin has starred in the Hallmark Channel Original Movies ‘Meet My Mom,’ ‘Northpole 2: Open for Christmas’ and several installments of ‘Garage Sale Mystery,’ including ‘All That Glitters,’ ‘The Deadly Room,’ ‘The Wedding Dress,’ ‘Guilty Until Proven Innocent,’ and ‘The Novel Murders.’ She will soon wrap on another Hallmark Channel original film ‘Christmas Makeover.’ Loughlin resides in Los Angeles with her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli and their three children.”

The new Hallmark movie is one of several that fall under the Garage Sale Mystery umbrella. Recently, Inquisitr reviewed Garage Sale Mystery: Guilty Until Proven Innocent. The franchise goes all the way to 2014, with the debut of the following movies.

All That Glitters

The Wedding Dress

The Deadly Room

The Novel Murders all

Garage Sale Mystery: The Art Of Murder was filmed in the United States, an entry in the Internet Movie Database shows. It is produced by Baragain Street Productions and Front Street Pictures. Executive producers for the feature film are Jonathan Axelrod, Alan Ett, Lori Loughlin, Michael Shepard, and Marnie Termuende.

According to It’s A Wonderful Movie, Garage Sale Mystery: The Art Of Murder will air on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries at 9/8 p.m. Central.

[Featured Image by Ryan Plummer/Crown Media]