Kanye West, Kim Kardashian: The Gift They Gave Beyonce, Jay Z To Settle Ongoing Feud Revealed

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian didn’t arrive at the Carter house empty-handed when they made their stop at Holmby Hills earlier this week, it has been revealed.

Following years of rumors concerning Kim’s supposed rivalry with Beyonce and Kanye’s ongoing feud with Jay Z, both couples had decided to organize a get-together ahead of Blue Ivy’s birthday celebration, Us Weekly reports.

It was stressed in the past that Kanye West was angry over the fact that Beyonce and Jay Z never made the effort to communicate or socialize with him when Kim was in the picture, having yet to introduce their daughter to Saint and North West.

It infuriated the “Stronger” rapper so much that, during his Saint Pablo Tour show, in November, Kanye made it known that he felt anything but happy about the way he has been treated by the people he has considered his best friends for the past 15 years.

According to Hollywood Life, however, all of the issues that both couples seemed to have had between one another were finally squashed this week.

Kim and Kanye West arrived at the multi-million dollar mansion with several gifts, clearly wanting to make a good impression.

“Kanye [West]’s doing much better and off to an amazing start for 2017 and one of the things he and Kim [Kardashian] both want to do is mend their relationship with their friends, mainly Jay Z and Beyonce,” an insider gushed.

“They’ve already made the first attempt and sent Bey’s mom the most amazing floral arrangement with a touching card with their family on the card’s cover for her 63rd birthday. It was important for Kanye to do that for Tina [Knowles], Jay, and Bey, especially after he’d just come from visiting his mother’s grave.”

As revealed by the source, the timing for Kanye West to meet-up with Jay Z and Beyonce couldn’t have been better.

He had just returned from his brief trip to Colorado, visiting his mother Donda West’s grave just weeks after his hospitalization, and from what sources have revealed, his reasons to finally squash his feud with Beyonce and Jay Z was very much driven by those circumstances.

Seeing his mother’s grave and having overcome his obstacles with Kim, who found herself caught up in a terrifying Paris ordeal back in October, it was important for Kanye West to start the new year with a positive mindset — and this meant ending his rivalry with Jay and Bey.

It’s being stressed that Kanye West has no plans on returning to the music industry just yet. Having canceled the remaining dates of his Saint Pablo Tour after his hospitalization scare, West’s main focus right now is his health and his family.

Taking a break from working has allowed Kanye to spend more time with his family, his wife, in particular, and his friends — some of whom he’s only starting to get back in contact with.

Kanye’s decision to take Kim over to the Carter house should also silence rumors that the famous couple was heading for a divorce.

Last month, following his rush to UCLA’s Medical Center, it was alleged that Kanye West was on the verge of losing his wife, who allegedly became sick and tired of dealing with the rapper’s tantrums and rants, having publicly supported Donald Trump, among other things Kim supposedly didn’t agree with.

Of course, the fact that Kim and Kanye West have been seen in public more than ever as of late dispels those rumors immensely.

What do you make of Kanye West getting back on good terms with Beyonce and Jay Z — was it a wise move to bring Kim Kardashian along?

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images For BET]