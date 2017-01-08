Robert Pattinson And FKA Twigs Haven’t Nixed Their Wedding Plans Over Petty Issues [Debunked]

Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs are allegedly frightened that their respective families will reveal their secrets because of the supposed cancellation of their wedding plans. A recent headline by Celeb Dirty Laundry claims that there’s no way for the two to “tie the knot with the way things are going.”

“Sources say that close friends and family members were left upset after the couple refused to invite them to their wedding. Apparently, Robert is worried that someone in his inner circle is going to dish all of the couple’s secrets to the media.”

However, Gossip Cop has shunned the rumors that the two’s relationship is in trouble. The news debunking site also clarified that Rob and FKA, born as Tahliah Barnett, are not planning to elope. The two were recently hit by a report that they want to exchange their vows in a secret ceremony.

They allegedly do not want their wedding to be reminiscent of a circus especially after Robert’s much-publicized relationship with Twilight co-star Kristen Stewart. Wedding speculations about the couple are not surprising anymore.

Following the announcement of their engagement, many have been wondering about the wedding date. Some publications continue to churn out news that there’s trouble between Robert and FKA.

In a 2014 interview with The Guardian, the songstress admitted that being with the actor is challenging because of the prying eyes surrounding them. Since there are Twilight loyalists who still believe in “Robsten,” FKA is a subject of vile comments. Her mother is part Spanish, while her father is Jamaican, and this fact is being attacked by Internet trolls too.

The artist admitted that she was “genuinely shocked” and “disgusted” by the racism that infected her social media accounts. Nonetheless, regardless of how tough it was for her, FKA believes that at the end of the day, Robert is worth the fight.

“I don’t find it horrible, it’s something that’s very challenging. I look uncomfortable because I am uncomfortable. But then it’s, like, is this person in my life worth that? And he is, without question. Do you know what I mean? In comparison to how happy I am. And how I feel with him. It’s 100% worth it. Does that make sense?”

In another interview with the New York Times, FKA further talked about the ugly side of being in such a high-profile relationship. Not only did she describe this side as “awful,” but also something that makes her want to “smash” her face into the mirror.

Despite the racial slurs and other cruel remarks she’s been getting from misguided people, FKA echoed her previous statement that everything’s worth it.

“It’s relentless. There’s no amount of songs I can sing or dances I can dance that will prove to them I’m not a monkey. I didn’t see my life going this way at all. But it’s worth it. I’m so happy,” she gushed.

The Water for Elephants actor, on the other hand, simply chooses to take the high road. While he has knowledge of his fiancée’s situation, it seems that Rob would rather focus on showering her with love and reassurances instead of dealing with anonymous haters. He describes them as “faceless blobs” and “demons who live in basements.” The Harry Potter star does not see the point of arguing with them because for him, “the more you hate it, the bigger it gets.”

Rob and FKA are devoted to their passion projects as well leaving them no time to deal with bashers. Rob has three movies lined up this year: The Lost City of Z, Good Time, and Damsel.

Meanwhile, FKA has just released seven emotive dances, Soundtrack 7, which she filmed during her weeklong residency at the Manchester International Festival in 2015.

[Featured Image by Mark Davis/Getty Images]