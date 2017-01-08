Khloe Kardashian Not Congratulating Lamar Odom On Rehab Success: ‘KUWTK’ Star Angry? [Rumor]

Khloe Kardashian reportedly doesn’t plan on congratulating Lamar Odom following the news that the troubled athlete has completed a 35-day rehab program.

Last month, it was claimed that the 37-year-old was desperate to get his life back on track, particularly after so many of his closest pals had died from drug overdoses — it worried Odom enough to think that he could potentially be the next victim, New York Daily News reveals.

Having spent most of his time away from Los Angeles in recent months, Lamar is determined to better himself — not just for his own sake but also for his two children, who allegedly worried that if their father didn’t get professional help for his substance abuse, he wouldn’t stand a chance to cheat death again.

While Khloe Kardashian was said to have been very proud of her ex-husband for making the move to check himself into a rehab facility and get the assistance he needed, Hollywood Life claims that the reality star will not be reaching out to Lamar.

Khloe famously distanced herself from Lamar over the summer, having learned that the former Clippers player had allegedly relapsed, which infuriated Kardashian since she had been the main person that took care of Odom following his release from the hospital.

In October 2015, the father-of-two suffered a traumatic overdose that almost cost him his life, and though she was no longer seeing him at the time, Khloe Kardashian made it her responsibility to care for the man that she says became her true love when they married in 2009.

A source reveals how Khloe is very proud of her ex-husband for having come this far, but she doesn’t necessarily want to have any sort of relationship with him again —mainly because she’s now moved on and wants to remain in a positive mindset.

Khloe Kardashian has been seeing Tristan Thompson for the past four months, and with their relationship blossoming by the day, she doesn’t want to ruin what she has going on with the Cavaliers NBA player over Lamar’s issues.

“Khloe’s mind is on her new TV show and her new man. She’s happy for Lamar and she wishes the best for him, but her focus is very much on the here and now,” the insider gushed.

“Getting in touch with him, even to congratulate him, is just going to drag up the past and she’s not trying to do that right now.”

Kardashian hasn’t been shy about her love for Thompson. Her momager, Kris Jenner, revealed last month that the socialite had purchased a home out in Cleveland just so that she can be closer to Tristan when she’s coming to see him.

Khloe has made tremendous steps in order to make sure that her long-distance relationship doesn’t end up like her previous one with James Harden. The short-lived romance reportedly ended over the fact that neither one of them had the time to see one another, but from what’s been said, Khloe Kardashian is taking a different approach this time around.

Owning a home in Cleveland is assuring Tristan that Khloe is very much determined to make the romance work for as long as possible.

Earlier this month, Khloe Kardashian had taken to her official app, where she revealed, “I think when you’re in love you definitely feel happy and healthy too. I like that my relationship is very normal and doesn’t need to be so publicized all the time.”

What do you make of Khloe Kardashian’s supposed decision not to reach out to Lamar Odom after having completed his rehab program? Would it be better not to speak with him at all?

[Featured Image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images For AXE]