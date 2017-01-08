Rihanna Wants True Love: Allegedly Desperate To Forget Drake, Jennifer Lopez Romance [Rumor]

Rihanna is ready to find a man of her own after having learned about Jennifer Lopez and Drake’s blossoming relationship.

The singer was said to have been outraged by the couple’s decision to start seeing one another, allegedly arguing that her ex-boyfriend had been flaunting his new romance all over social media to hurt her.

On top of that, Rihanna reportedly felt as if Jennifer went behind her back by dating Drake since the “Work” singer has shared an on-again, off-again relationship with the 30-year-old since 2009. And to make matters worse, Rihanna supposedly considered Jennifer a good friend of hers, so the whole situation made it a conflict of interest.

Because of this, Rihanna allegedly chose to unfollow Jennifer from her Instagram feed, NYMag claims, making it clear that she’s anything but happy about the couple’s get-together.

But with that said, it’s clear to the “Love On The Brain” artist that she stands no chance to ever get back with someone like Drake. Instead, Hollywood Life claims that Rihanna is ready to move on and find someone that she can actually see herself having a true relationship with.

Despite claims that Drake was planning on proposing to Rihanna, the twosome found themselves having endless problems while they started seeing each other again, with the singer stressing that she wanted to have children and get married, which Drake allegedly wasn’t ready for.

At this given point, Rihanna wants to move ahead with her life and focus her time more on finding a long-term partner as opposed to someone that she wouldn’t consider to be anything more than a hookup.

The 28-year-old has been stressing for years that having children is something she’s wanted to make a priority, and now that she’s said to be taking a hiatus from her music career, it would be the perfect time for Rihanna to put those plans in full-effect. But finding the right man seems to be harder than she had expected, a source reveals.

“Rihanna has been dating quietly, sometimes hanging with Travis Scott. But she really wants to find someone special to make her forget all about Drake. Rih is ready to be treated well, by someone who really cares about her,” a source tells Hollywood Life.

“It’s a new year and with that, Rih’s going to be a new woman. She refuses to fall for the same tired lines and getting her feelings and heart-broken by men who proclaim they love her but their actions don’t match. No more f**k boys. Out with the old and in with the new!”

Sources allege that Rihanna doesn’t like Drake’s new romance with Jennifer Lopez — not because she doesn’t think the relationship is genuine, but more so because of the supposed fact that Drake is somewhat using Lopez to hurt his ex-girlfriend.

Rihanna has allegedly claimed that Drake is very private with the people she dates, including herself, so it baffles her to see the rapper all of a sudden share his love life all over his social media accounts and being so affectionate with his new lover in public.

As Hollywood Life has already mentioned, whatever the case may be, Rihanna just wants to move forward and remove Drake from her life entirely. She now knows that there’s no future between the two, and instead of dwelling on the past, Rihanna is looking ahead to find the right man she can eventually see herself getting married to and potentially have children with.

What do you make of Rihanna’s decision to allegedly distance herself from Drake for good, and do you think the singer will find that particular someone she’s so desperately said to be looking to settle down with?

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS]