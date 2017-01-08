‘Attack on Titan’ Season 2 Preview Hints Titans Packed Within The Walls: Traitors And Shape-Shifters In ‘Shingeki No Kyojin’ Pose Challenge For Elite Survey Corps In AoT

Popular Japanese anime Attack on Titan had an official preview of the hotly anticipated season two of the series released recently. North American licensor of anime, Funimation, had released the first official trailer of the Japanese anime on Christmas Day.

The first official preview video of Shingeki No Kyojin was packed with even more hints about the story and the history of the giant and grotesque creatures that are hell-bent on destroying the last few human settlements that have taken shelter behind giant walls. Combining the information from a trailer released in the beginning of last year, fan can infer a few more clues about what to expect in Season 2 of Attack on Titan.

One of the biggest revelations that surfaces is that several titans could be lying packed within the very walls that are the humanity’s first line of defense against the man-eating creatures. In other words, the walls could be harboring the very creatures from which they are protecting the humans. The theory implies that the walls are potentially very dangerous, and could very well be the cause of humanity’s collapse.

Incidentally, the creators hinted the release date for the highly anticipated Season 2 of Attack on Titan before the release of the official trailer. According to Screen Rant, the creators confirmed Season 2 of Attack on Titan will premier in spring of 2017. In other words, Season 2 of Shingeki No Kyojin is expected to premier in April 2017.

The previous season ended with the indication that some of the man-eating giants that routinely attempt to raid the human settlements, only to be killed or sent scurrying back by the Survey Corps, could be within the very walls that were erected hundreds of years ago to protect humans. The trailer of Attack on Titan builds on the premises, showing the partially hidden face of a giant that appears to be dormant within a giant crack in the outer wall.

Surprised with the discovery, the Survey Corps decides to investigate, only to be warned by one of the village elders, referred to as Pastor Nick, to quickly seal the gaping holed before “sunlight hits the titan.” While the trailer doesn’t explain, the statement clearly indicates the titan is inactive or in a vegetative state, but could awaken or come back to life by sunlight. Pastor Nick’s statement could also mean there are many more titans stuffed within the walls.

The first official trailer of Season 2 of Shingeki No Kyojin had revealed that the Rose Wall had been breached. The wall had stood for a long time, protecting the humans that stood no chance without the elite Survey Corps. The trailer had hinted about the “hardening ability of the titans”, categorically noting that these creatures could be used to fortify the walls by sealing the holes in them. It is quite likely the titan revealed in the preview is one of many that have been used to repair the walls.

Although the squad leader, referred to as Hanji Zoe, threatens Pastor Nick, and claims she would throw him off the wall if he doesn’t answer her questions, the latter doesn’t open his mouth, stating that the secrets he holds are much more precious than his life, and asks her to drop him. As expected, Zoe doesn’t throw Pastor Nick off the wall.

Season 2 of Attack on Titan is expected to explore the complex relations between the humans and the giant man-eating creatures. Interestingly, the latest trailer had also hinted about traitors. In fact, one of the members of the Survey Corps discusses about the traitor in their midst, but doesn’t reveal any names. Moreover, the trailer also hints that many titans had been protecting humans. It is quite likely that these friendly titans are shape-shifters that had been living among the humans, and fighting in the shadows to save mankind.

[Featured Image by Hajime Isayama/Attack on Titan]