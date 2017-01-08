Mariah Carey And Taylor Swift Should Record A Duet [Opinion]

The following article is entirely the opinion of Daryl Deino and does not reflect the views of the Inquisitr.

Mariah Carey and Taylor Swift are so different from each other that many would find a collaboration between the two ridiculous. However, there is one thing that is very similar with the two — both of their careers are in decline.

First, let’s take Mariah Carey, who is probably (and many say undeservedly so) the most hated celebrity on the planet now. This comes after her disastrous New Year’s Eve performance, which Mariah has blamed Dick Clark Productions for.

The backlash has exploded like fireworks on the Fourth of July, and even the New York Times has had a series of articles questioning Carey’s relevancy and (current) talent. Their latest article is one that Mariah hopefully won’t read.

“When Mariah Carey suffered a performance meltdown on live television on New Year’s Eve, it was, depending how you viewed it, either a colossal letdown by one of the great vocalists in modern pop, or one more chink in the armor of a performer who’s been publicly struggling for the past few years.”

The article, like others, adds that long-term damage has definitely been done to Mariah’s reputation. However, Mariah’s fans say that this will just be a blip on the meter in the overall progression of Mariah’s career.

Taylor Swift isn’t having career problems to the extent Mariah Carey is, but as the Inquisitr reported this past week, Ms. Swift’s new single with Zayn Malik, “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” is falling down the charts. This week, it falls from No. 18 to No. 20 on Billboard‘s Hot 100. The song is making only modest gains on radio, but the fact that it is still No. 3 on iTunes (as of early Sunday morning) shows that things could easily turn around, especially when the movie for which the song was recorded for, Fifty Shades Darker, opens next month.

Taylor has also been having a lot of PR problems, especially over the past six months. She chastised Kanye West for including her in his song “Famous,” but a tape of her giving Kanye permission to use her name in the song soon made its way to the Internet. However, Taylor Swift has argued that she — in no way — gave him permission to refer to her as a b***h.

To be fair, Taylor Swift’s minor downfall really isn’t about her; it’s more about the way we love to build stars up and brutally take them down. Swift could easily make a comeback with her next album. Wouldn’t it be amazing if Taylor Swift and Mariah Carey recorded a duet for that album?

The fact that the two are different would only help the single. They could record a song about female solidarity, which is something that has been in the news a lot. If they want even more sales, they could record an anti-Trump song, but that seems unlikely given that Taylor Swift is rumored to be a staunch Republican. Either way, a chart-topping duet could give a healthy shot to both of their careers.

The one thing that Taylor and Mariah must not do is record a song that competes with younger artists. It must be a different kind of song that displays both of the stars’ maturity. Ironically, this would be easier for Taylor Swift, who is 20 years younger than Mariah. One could argue that demeaning Mariah for her immaturity is sexist, but let’s face it — the 20-year-old sexpot image that Mariah is trying to display simply isn’t working for her, and it’s — at worst — overshadowing her talents.

[Featured Image by Theo Wargo and Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images]