Khloe Kardashian Promotes ‘Revenge Body’ By Sharing Her Personal Before And After Photos

Khloe Kardashian is using her own weight loss journey to promote her new show as she shares dramatic before and after photos.

Kardashian has been counting down the days to Revenge Body on her Instagram page as she shares racy images depicting her body transformation. On Saturday, the 32-year-old Kardashian posted a stunning image showing her pre and post weight loss. You can view the image here.

Khloe included a lengthy caption with the photo as she expressed her feelings on getting her own “revenge body.” She stated she was a completely different person five years ago and never believed she would be into health and fitness.

“If you were to ask me five years ago if I ever saw myself being completely in love with fitness and health. That I would be an inspiration to many others, that I would be the push that others needed to find their way. I would’ve laughed in your face.”

Kardashian continues on to call herself the chubby one as she expresses her own surprise at how far she’s come since then.

“Me? The chubby one? No way!”

She adds that she’s using her own journey and motivation to help others as they may feel like they can never lose the weight or be into fitness. A feeling Khloe was once all too familiar with years ago.

“I am completely honored and taking my role seriously in helping motivate and teach people what I had to learn to better myself from the inside out.”

Khloe mentions the before and after photo as she says she can’t believe that was her after coming so far on her weight loss journey.

“I can’t believe how far I have come! I almost can’t believe that was me!”

Indeed, the difference in Khloe’s figure is remarkable. Once always called the “chubby sister,” Khloe has proved to be the queen of work outs as she SnapChats her daily routines. Despite dealing with name-calling and stylists who refused to dress her, Kardashian says her body transformation was for herself.

“My fitness journey was for myself and myself alone.”

E! News reported on Khloe’s admission that stylists told her she was “too big” to dress and her subsequent weight loss in an article detailing her thoughts on her new body.

“Khloe Kardashian’s body speaks for itself when it comes to how hard she’s worked over the last few years to tone up and get healthy…but she still wouldn’t mind shoving a big middle finger in a few people’s faces.”

She may be in the best shape of her life, but Khloe isn’t working with the stylists who once shamed her.

“When those same stylists approach her to work with her these days, her response is point-blank: “I’m just like, ‘F–k you. I’m not going to reward your bad behavior!'”

#RevengeBody A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 6, 2017 at 4:33pm PST

It seems Kardashian’s dedication is paying off as her before and after photo receieved over 372,000 likes from fans. Instagram users expressed their support as they commented on Khloe’s transformation, calling her an inspiration.

“Your determination, strength & love of self is an inspiration.”

Some commenters even told Khloe she looked good before despite what haters may say.

“But dont forget that you look good before as well. “Shubby” is also nice. Isnt it?”

“I also love how you look on the left pic, Khloe. You’re beautiful either way.”

Khloe is now using her gym know-how and dedication to help others reach their fitness goals on her Revenge Body show. Contestants are given complete makeovers as Khloe works with them on their path to wellness.

“This show means so much to me! Helping people find their happy again from the inside out is what life is all about!!”

[Featured Image by John Sciulli/Getty Images]