Tom Brady Joins Instagram, Racks Over Half A Million Followers In Hours With Single Post

Well, it’s official: Tom Brady is on Instagram.

The four-time Super Bowl champion and three-time Super Bowl MVP started an Instagram account and made his first post Friday evening. Within 10 hours, the New England Patriot’s quarterback and husband of supermodel Gisele Bundchen had attracted almost 650,000 followers, and his single post had racked up 280,000 likes and 30,000 comments.

Not bad for a day’s social media work.

And what is the image that attracted so much attention? It’s a simple pic of Brady standing in the snow in a white T-shirt, dark jeans, white tennis shoes and a baseball cap, with his arms extended out at his side as he gazes off into the distance with look of mock contemplation on his face.

“You can take the boy out of California… and I think they took the California out of the boy!” Brady captioned the post, adding, “Instagram is coming…”

Alright, that’s kind of funny.

You can take the boy out of California… and I think they took the California out of the boy! Instagram is coming… A photo posted by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jan 7, 2017 at 1:26pm PST

Brady is off to a good start in his Instagram endeavors, but he’s still got a very long way to go if he has even a dash of hope for given Gisele a run for her money.

Bundchen currently boasts a formidable 11 million followers.

Prior to joining Instagram, Facebook was the only social media platform Brady used, E! News‘ McKenna Aiello points out.

“And as it turns out, the 39-year-old father of three has been teasing his Facebook followers for the past of couple of days with the possibility of joining a second social media app,” Aiello writes. “Before the big reveal, he shared a Facebook Live video parodying how most athletes announce their team of choice.”

Brady made a minor production of it, with props and everything.

“Sitting in front of four hats with Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter and MySpace logos across them, Brady shared, ‘I’d like to thank all my Facebook fans for your incredible support as I set sight on a second social media network,'” Aiello continued. “He goes back and forth between picking up the different hats before ultimately deciding upon Instagram, of course… It’s hilariously dorky, but nonetheless oh-so Tom Brady.”

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen began dating in December of 2006, soon after Brady and his previous wife, actress Bridget Moynahan, separated.

In an awkward turn of events, Bundchen and Brady learned that Moynahan was pregnant with Brady’s son, Jack, a few months later, E! News‘ Alyssa Toomey reports in an earlier article.

It made for a rocky start for Brady and Bundchen, and there was some tension between the latter and Moynahan early on as well, but everyone appears to have ironed out the bumps and made amends. Bundchen and Moynahan have even been seen hugging when Moynahan brings Jack to visit.

Brady and Bundchen have two children of their own together — daughter, Vivian Lake, and son, Benjamin.

There probably won’t be too much drama coming out of Tom Brady’s new Instagram account. He and Gisele seem pretty much settled in and do not make headlines with negative family issues too often.

But Brady must realize that by creating an Instagram account he is opening himself up to a whole new world of smack talking when it comes to football.

In hindsight, he’s probably glad he waited until after “Deflategate” to start an Instagram account. No judging here. It’s just that the Internet can be a cruel place, and Brady’s new Instagram account is already starting to stir up some good-natured banter.

Tom Brady joined Instagram and he posted a photo of all of the Buffalo Bills Super Bowl trophies pic.twitter.com/vKlrmQwf2z — Jeff Israel???? (@jeffisrael25) January 7, 2017

[Featured Image by Jim Rogash/Getty Images]