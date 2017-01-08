Brad Pitt Finds Supervised Visits ‘Sheer Hell’ And Can’t Understand How Angelina Jolie Can Be So ‘Vindictive’

Brad Pitt has been seeing his children once a week since October under the supervision of family therapists, but these visits are reportedly bittersweet for the actor. People managed to obtain court documents pertaining to Brad and Angelina’s legal battle.

As per the documents, Brad is permitted to have five-hour weekly visits with his children until the end of January. However, in each visit, a therapist has to be present. The frequency of Brad’s visits is at the discretion of the therapists. They are the ones who will evaluate the readiness of each child to be with Brad.

While the World War Z actor reportedly knows the importance of therapeutic monitoring especially in such a trying time, an insider close to him told Mail Online that the supervised visits are “sheer hell on him.”

“Brad’s anguish is palpable right now. He desperately misses having his kids with him at Christmas and New Year. These supervised visits are sheer hell on him. He’s broken down in tears so many times – he’s not ashamed to cry anymore.”

The insider went on to say that despite everything that happened, he still misses Angelina. He was allegedly “blindsided by their divorce” and believes that the Maleficent actress “made an impulsive decision” when she filed for divorce.

Another insider told Hollywood Life that Brad is worried that Angelina is keeping their kids away from him and that they are becoming more distant. It is reportedly painful for him that the kids’ mother appears to be “poisoning” them against him.

“It’s clearly over between Brad and Angelina, there’s no going back from here, but obviously loves his kids and wants to remain a constant and active figure in their lives. He can’t understand how she could be so vindictive and why she would want to cut him out completely from their lives.”

Team Angelina previously claimed that Brad’s temperament and substance abuse issues were the underlying reasons behind the split. Angelina was allegedly trying to protect the children from their father’s unpredictable behavior. An altercation between Brad and Maddox inside the family’s private jet was allegedly the final straw for Angelina.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Department of Children and Family Services conducted probes following the altercation. Brad was then cleared of any misdeed and the probing was closed afterwards.

Speaking to Radar Online, celebrity divorce lawyer Raoul Felder believes Brad is at the losing end. “The charges that have been made against him may or may not be based on facts. We still don’t know – and Angelina’s played him like a violin,” he remarked.

Angelina’s legal representative, Laura Wasser, recently claimed that Brad’s filings to have the court documents sealed is not for the welfare of the children, but for his own sake. The Allied star, they claim, is “terrified the public will learn the truth” and if Angelina wanted to reveal details about the plane incident, she would have done so a long time ago. Furthermore, they claim that Brad is not cooperative to the agreement that he will only visit his children under the supervision of the family therapists.

Angelina currently has the physical custody of their six kids, Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 8. She filed for divorce in September citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason. She is after the sole custody of the children.

Supporters of the couple continue to hope that Brad and Angelina will eventually patch things up for the sake of their children, who have been used to a complete family all their lives.

[Featured Image by AP]