Khloe Kardashian Says She’s ‘Grown’ In 2016, But Doesn’t Mention The Photoshopped Dreadlocks And Other Embarrassments

Khloe Kardashian, like the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family, is no stranger to cultural controversies, according to the Huffington Post. The 32-year-old reality TV star came under fire for Photoshopping colorful dreadlocks onto a picture of herself back in late October, 2016.

See me try the hottest beauty looks from the Spring runway shows ???? https://t.co/TaaKzm1lRN — Khloé (@khloekardashian) October 31, 2016

It was a regular Halloween for Khloe Kardashian, and she almost made it through the day without offending anyone – until the Photoshopped photo hit the internet.

Khloe Kardashian used the hairstyle that appeared on Marc Jacobs’ spring 2017 runway show. Jacobs was also in hot water for featuring the colorful dreadlocks as part of his show, but the reality TV star seems to be unaware of this. Jacobs even issued a non-apology after all the criticism.

In the photo, Khloe Kardashian used an app that allowed her to digitally try on different looks from the spring 2017 runway shows. And while Khloe absolutely loved the locks on her supermodel sister, Kendall Jenner, who sported the hairstyle during Jacobs’ runway show, the 32-year-old reality TV star doesn’t seem too happy about how the dreadlocks look on her.

In the caption to the controversial photo, Khloe Kardashian wrote that she “absolutely despises” the colorful dreadlocks on her.

“I think dreads are really cool but the rainbow combined with the dreads is just too much on me.”

But nonetheless, Khloe Kardashian seems to love the same dreadlocks on her own sister, Kendall Jenner. The big sissy added in the caption that Kendall looks “cute” with the locks on the runway.

“Werk sissy, werk!!”

Some social media users took to Twitter to say they were offended by Khloe Kardashian’s photo with dreads and added that black culture is not “a fashion trend.”

Later in 2016, Khloe Kardashian was heavily criticized for posting a snap of her friend dressed as a “sheik.”

Despite the seemingly endless string of controversy surrounding the young Kardashian socialite in 2016, Us Magazine reports that Khloe Kardashian feels that she has “grown so much” in the past year.

In a reflective post, Kardashian says that her growth relates to “what I can handle and how I react to situations,” but then somewhat undid her good work by saying that “not everything is a f***ing race.”

“The new year is a good time to reflect on the baby steps I’ve taken, and how I’ve evolved.”

Unfortunately, Khloe Kardashian never apologized for or even acknowledged her various snafus in 2016, so it’s unclear whether she feels like she has “grown” and “evolved” from her Photoshopped dreadlocks and “sheik” costumes.

The Photoshop disaster wasn’t the only reason that Khloe Kardashian was in the center of attention during Halloween, 2016, according to E! Online. The reality TV star took the opportunity to be seen in public with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and now, more than two months later, the couple appears to be going strong.

Khloe Kardashian and Thompson didn’t hesitate to put their affection on display during their public appearance at Halloween. Dressed as Storm and Black Panther for the Halloween bash, the two couldn’t keep their hands off each other.

Although Khloe Kardashian may have been criticized for her recent photo with the dreadlocks, she really did nail the silver Marvel superheroine look for the Halloween bash she attended. The reality TV star completed her look with frost white hair and eye-catching face makeup.

To make her look even more dazzling, Khloe Kardashian sported a pair of ice blue contacts. Her beau, meanwhile, wore a full bodysuit of the Black Panther to make their comic book couple look perfect.

Khloe Kardashian even took to Snapchat to post a selfie with Thompson. But later in the night the duo had a little too much to drink and were seen grinding to the music. The reality TV star also posted on Snapchat a video showing her boyfriend lifting his mask and going in for a passionate kiss.

Khloe Kardashian and Thompson took their romance to a whole new level when the duo went to Mexico together in early September. In October, Khloe even came to see and support her beau during his basketball games.

A source revealed to E! Online that Khloe Kardashian and Thompson are “doing really well.”

“They are exclusive. There is a lot of chemistry between the two of them and they are happy together.”

Another E! Online article reported that the pair’s romance is still going strong, with Khloe Kardashian and her boyfriend spending New Year’s Eve together, and then attending a trendy party together on New Year’s Day. By all accounts, the pair looked very happy together. And of course, the young Kardashian socialite took the opportunity to post a selfie to her Instagram account.

❤️ A photo posted by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 1, 2017 at 7:49pm PST

Khloe Kardashian later posted another racy photo of herself and her beau to her Twitter account.

May you always be surrounded by the love you are deserving of! May Gods blessings continue to rain on us all! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/SbxYVPB5Z2 — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 1, 2017

In her recent interview with E! Online, Khloe Kardashian’s mom, Kris Jenner, said she approves her daughter’s choice of man, and said the two are “really cute.” Kris also added that Thompson “seems like a really nice guy.”

[Featured Image by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images]