Pink Shares A Smooch With Her Hubby On Their Anniversary, Shares A Pic Of It With Her Fans [Pics]

Pop star Pink and her husband of 11 years, motorcycle and off-road truck racer Carey Hart, are apparently still in love with each other. The two celebrated their eleventh anniversary on Saturday and took to social media to let the world know how much they still care about each other, E! News’ Corinne Heller reports.

Pink posted a picture of the two kissing, accompanied by a sweet message on Instagram.

“Yum yum yum yum yum yum yum yum yum yum yum,” Pink wrote in the Instagram post. “That’s one for every year care bear. I really like you this week. #happyanniversarymylove I’m very lucky to be able to say that you’re mine. Thanks for sticking around.”

Hart responded in kind on Twitter, praising Pink for both her companionship and for being the mother of their two children.

“In between poop diapers and breast feedings I want to say I love to my amazing wife! Happy 11th to the most amazing woman on the planet,” Hart said in the tweet. “You have given me happiness, love, two amazing children, and a lifetime of good times. I love you @pink.”

Apparently he couldn’t scrounge up a pic though.

The happy couple announced the birth of their second child, a son named Jameson Moon Hart, on December 26. They also have a 5-year-old daughter named Willow Sage Hart together.

Of course their son’s name has a bit of a story to it.

“My dad’s name is James, and my brother’s name is Jason. [Carey and I] are both Irish, Carey’s middle name is Jason, and Jameson—we like whiskey,” Pink said in a 2010 interview quoted by a previous E! News article. “That’s a no brainer.”

So, their new baby boy’s name was decided years before he was born.

While the couple are in the midst of marital bliss right now, it is not always exactly like that for them.

In May of 2016, Pink appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show and told the host that she and Carey Hart occasionally need a little space from each other.

“We take breaks. We’ve had two breaks,” the singer said before quickly adding that the couple was “due” for another one — to everyone’s laughter.

When asked what she and Carey’s most recent fight was about, Pink replied that he always falls asleep while putting Willow to bed. Well, you could have worse problems in a relationship.

You can watch video of the exchange Pink and Ellen below via Us Weekly.

Despite Pink’s joking about a possible split on Ellen’s show, the couple seems to still be holding strong.

In December, before giving birth to Jameson, Pink took to Instagram to playfully dismiss rumors that she and Carey might be on the rocks again.

“Apparently @hartluck I HAVE HAD IT!!!!!!! So you better fix this s**t, whatever it is, cause it’s obviously BAD. Just s–tty! And before you leave can you please teach me how to set the alarm? I can’t wait to take over your closet!!!!!! #moreclothes #ivehaditwiththiss**t.”

Eleven years is a good run. Here’s to hoping they have many more together and that their children stay healthy and happy.

[Featured Image by Christopher Polk/Getty Images]