Val Chmerkovskiy Defends Amber Rose From ‘Vile’ Online Trolls

Amber Rose has found a knight in shining armor in her new beau, Val Chmerkovskiy, who took to Twitter to slam the online trolls for criticizing their relationship.

The Dancing with the Stars regular tweeted on Thursday, “It matters 0% what people who dont know you think about you. All that matters is what the people who really knowU and loveU think about you.”

This is not the first time that Chmerkovskiy talked about this matter. People noted how he has been uploading several posts and quotes on his social media accounts to let people know just how he feels about the online trolls criticizing his lady love.

He said the amount of “ignorant and vile people” on the internet is “not surprising but still fairly disappointing.”

“The hypocrisy. All these bible proverbs and absolutely zero follow thru [sic]. All this ‘love’ yet zero empathy,” he added. “I’m speechless. TBH. Not because I have nothing to say. Just don’t have anything to say y’all capable of understand [sic.]”

The dancing instructor has since deleted those posts.

When Amber Rose was asked by co-host Dr. Chris Donaghue on Play.it’s Loveline about her relationship with Val Chmerkovskiy, she immediately gushed, “It’s amazing. It’s so good. It’s been four months now and it’s awesome. I love his family and everyone’s so great. He’s great.”

“Right now, it’s just absolutely amazing and I’m super, super happy,” she added.

On why it took them this long to confirm the relationship to the press, she explained, “I didn’t want to put it out there [early on] because I wasn’t sure about us yet. We were just kinda talking. It’s so exciting though.”

But there’s also added pressure when entering a new relationship that is going too well. “It’s like, you date someone so you have to be with them for years and forever, and you have to get married,” she said in the podcast.

According to Us Weekly, the couple first met when the TV personality competed in Dancing with the Stars last year and was paired with her beau’s brother, Maksim. Wiz Khalifa’s ex was eliminated in week 6, but she continued on seeing the younger Chmerkovskiy,

In October last year, Val Chmerkovskiy and Amber Rose have been regularly spotted together. She also invited him to her birthday party last year where onlookers noted how they’ve become quite touchy together.

In mid-2016, the divorce between Amber Rose and Wiz Khalifa was finalized, where the TV personality was given $1 million under their prenup agreement. When they filed the documents in court, he already paid her about $350,000.

Also, the rapper agreed to give her $14,800 in monthly child support for their only son, Sebastian. The former couple has remained friends despite the split and shared custody of their son.

For his part, Khalifa gets to keep around 10 vehicles including some muscle cars like a ’68 Camaro, ’64 Impala, and ’69 Chevelle.

In a previous interview for Playboy mag, the rapper said that he was saddened by the end of his marriage, especially since their son was affected.

Prior to dating Chmerkovskiy, Amber Rose also dated and was rumored to be hooking up with Drake, Reggie Bush, rapper French Montana, basketball player Terrence Ross, and football player Odell Beckham, Jr.

Her most high-profile boyfriend was Kanye West, which she had a long-running feud with. The rapper has distanced himself from the sexy TV personality ever since he married Kim Kardashian.

[Featured Image by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images]