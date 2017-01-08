Jenelle Evans Baby Bump: ‘Teen Mom’ Star Shows Off Her Baby Belly In Pics From Baby Shower [Pics]

Jenelle Evans, an alumna of the hit reality TV shows Teen Mom 2 and 16 & Pregnant, is about to give birth to her third child. And is she ever rocking a baby bump.

Evans recently celebrated her baby shower with friends and family and posted a pic from the night’s festivities on Instagram.

“Jenelle beamed from ear to ear as she showcased her growing baby bump in a pink lace mid-dress,” E! News‘ McKenna Aiello writes in an article about Evans and her pregnancy.

The young mom couldn’t be more excited out expecting her third baby and having such great friends around to support her.

“It’s awesome to have such a great group of friends that come from hours away to celebrate my new baby girl’s arrival soon!” Jenelle told E! News. “Tonight was great and wouldn’t want it any other way. Now the 3 week countdown begins Miss. Ensley!”

Jenelle’s pregnancy with her first child, Jace Evans, unfolded before millions of viewers on Season 2 of the MTV reality TV series 16 & Pregnant. Evans gave birth to her second child, a son named Kaiser Griffith, in 2014, E! News reports.

Jenelle Evans was previously engaged to Kaiser’s father, Nathan Griffith but the two split in July of 2015 because of what pysician-turned-pop-love-counselor Dr. Drew Pinsky called a “cycle of domestic violence.”

Evans opened up about her relationship with Griffith to Dr. Drew in a tear-filled moment of a Teen Mom 2 reunion.

“I want to get along with the Nathan that I used to be best friends with,” Evans said to Drew, according to quotes from the reunion show published by People. “He just hasn’t been around lately…and it hurts because I know the type of person he can be – really loving and caring and affectionate. But he hasn’t been lately. He’s been stand-offish because we did have an argument.”

Evans had been arrested twice previously in 2015 because of violent altercations with Griffith.

“You understand you’re caught in the cycle of domestic violence,” Drew rhetorically asked Evans before he asked if she thought it was a good idea to continue to fight for custody of Jace, who was six years old at the time.

“I’m getting traumatized just hearing the story,” Pinsky said. “I imagine a little boy in the middle of a household where there is all going on would feel like he was in the middle of a tornado. Why do you want to put Jace in the middle of that?”

As the Inquisitr recently reported, Jenelle has been battling for custody of Kaiser and Jace for well over a year now, in addition to her legal troubles for the domestic violence arrests and drug charges.

Just earlier this week Jenelle won a custody dispute when a judge agreed with her that Griffith should be allowed only supervised visits with Kaiser after he was arrested for a domestic violence charge in December and charged with having an open container of alcohol in his vehicle.

Jenelle Evans is also currently trying to gain back custody of Jace from her mother.

Janelle is now dating a man named David Eason, the expectant father of Jenelle’s third baby.

We wish Janelle Evans, David Eason and their baby the best of luck, and we’ll be posting pics of the new baby as soon as they are available. For now, you’ll just have to settle for pics of her baby bump.

[Featured image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]