‘Outlander’ Season 3: Caitriona Balfe On Jamie And Claire’s ‘Beautiful’ Reunion

Warning: This article may contain Outlander Season 3 spoilers.

The second half of Outlander Season 3 — the hit time-travel series based on Diana Gabaldon’s books — is currently underway in Scotland, and one of the most anticipated moments of the upcoming season is the pending reunion between Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe).

At the end of Season 2, Jamie made Claire return through the stones to the 1940s, her original time period, and Frank (Tobias Menzies), her first husband. Much of Season 3 will reportedly focus on Claire’s relationship with Frank after she gives birth to Brianna (played as an adult by Sophie Skelton), her daughter with Jamie. But fans are dying to know when Jamie and Claire will finally be reunited.

In Voyager, the book which provides the blueprint for Outlander Season 3, the time-traveling lovers meet up again in a print shop. That scene, which executive producer Matthew B. Roberts teased on Twitter, was recently filmed.

However, it is not yet known how closely the TV series will follow the book or what will happen afterward.

Luckily, Caitriona Balfe talked to The Wrap ahead of this Sunday’s Golden Globes, where she is up for the Best Actress In A Drama TV Series trophy, and offered up some hints on Outlander Season 3.

“The great thing about this show is that every new season, everything sort of gets turned on its head. In the beginning, when we come back this season, I think everyone knows at this point the stories are quite separate. We see a lot of Jamie’s story, and what he has gone through in 20 years. We see a bit of Claire and Frank, Claire and Brianna, and you see a bit of Claire as a professional doctor, surgeon. It’s just so different. You see the extent of the loss that these people carry, which is very powerful. But you also see both of them try and build a life for themselves away from each other.”

But Jamie and Claire will be reunited in Outlander Season 3, right?

“Of course, there will be a reunion,” Balfe assures. “Which I think is really beautiful and it’s been filmed really beautifully. It’s very interesting, it’s like, how do two people come together after not seeing each other for 20 years, after both believing each other have died, and how do you build something real again?”

Balfe isn’t the only one who has spilled some info on Jamie and Claire’s Outlander Season 3 reunion. Sam Heughan recently dropped a few hints in an interview with PopSugar.

“Time has passed, they become different people, but they do have this great love for each other and this great bond. Ultimately, that’s their saving grace, and what brings them back together. They have so much history. It’s really wonderful to play these characters who have moved on from where they were in Season 1, but, hopefully, you’ll see bits of what attracted them to each other in the first place.”

As for fans who might be concerned Outlander Season 3 will deviate significantly from Voyager — particularly when it comes to Jamie and Claire’s reunion — Heughan said both he and Balfe try to add details for fans of the books — even when the script breaks from Gabaldon’s version of events.

“We always try to stick as close as we can to the books, but obviously it’s hard to make a book episodic,” he said. “I think there is going to be stuff there that the fans will recognize since we put in as much detail as possible, but there’s some really incredible moments. Certainly, the beginning of Season 3 is a slight deviation from the book.”

What do you think of Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan’s comments regarding Jamie and Claire’s reunion in Outlander Season 3?

Outlander Season 3 returns to Starz later this year.

[Featured Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images]