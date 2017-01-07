NFL Playoff Bracket 2017: Latest Playoffs Schedule For Seahawks, Falcons, Patriots, And Texans

The NFL Playoff bracket 2017 edition was updated after two Wild Card games took place on Saturday featuring the Oakland Raiders against the Houston Texans and Detroit Lions visiting the Seattle Seahawks. In both situations, the higher-seeded teams took the victories and will move on to matchups next weekend. While things are certain right now for who Seattle will play, the Houston Texans will need to wait to find out their next game, based on whether the Miami Dolphins can pull off an upset tomorrow or not.

In Saturday’s nightcap game of the two Wild Card matchups, the Seattle Seahawks won a lopsided game 26-6 on their home turf, as the Seahawks website reported. Running back Thomas Rawls helped power his team to the win with a season-high 161 yards on the ground. Rawls had just 100 yards in the first half and also had a four-yard touchdown to help his team’s total in the fourth quarter.

A final touchdown pass thrown by Russell Wilson was hauled in by Doug Baldwin in the fourth to make it 26-6. The win moves Seattle onto a matchup against the No. 2 seed Atlanta Falcons next weekend. The game is scheduled for 4:35 p.m. Eastern Time on Fox next Saturday.

In earlier action, Brock Osweiler and the Houston Texans won 27-14 over the struggling Oakland Raiders, according to ESPN. Osweiler had been benched back on December 18, but received his starting job again when replacement quarterback Tom Savage went out with a concussion. That was good news in a way for Houston, as Osweiler stepped on Saturday. He threw for one touchdown and ran for another in the win, which probably helped keep his starting job for now.

Oakland was once the top seed in the AFC for at least a moment, but in more recent weeks lost their starting quarterback Derek Carr, showing just how valuable he’s been to this squad. Now Houston awaits the outcome of Sunday’s matchup between Pittsburgh and Miami. If the Steelers win as expected by many analysts and the odds makers, then Houston gets a rematch against Tom Brady and the Patriots. If the Dolphins pull off the big upset in Pittsburgh, they’ll face New England.

Sunday’s two wild card games will begin with the Dolphins vs. Steelers game at 1:05 p.m. Eastern Time. At 4:40 p.m. Eastern Time comes a riveting matchup involving Eli Manning and the New York Giants against Aaron Rodgers and the red-hot Green Bay Packers. Of the teams mentioned, Pittsburgh and Green Bay closed out the season on the two biggest winning streaks. The Packers won six-straight, while the Steelers were victorious in their final seven games of the season.

Updated NFL Playoffs Schedule:

Sunday, January 8

Miami Dolphins vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 1:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers 4:40 p.m. ET (FOX)

Saturday, January 14

Seattle Seahawks vs. Atlanta Falcons 4:35 p.m. ET (FOX)

Texans or Dolphins vs. New England Patriots 8:15 p.m. ET (CBS)

Sunday, January 15

Steelers or Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs 1:05 p.m. ET (NBC)

Packers or Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys 4:40 p.m. ET (FOX)

The Dallas Cowboys will await the winners of that pivotal Giants vs. Packers matchup. While Dallas had success against Seattle this past season, they were not so fortunate against the New York Giants. Eli Manning and company were the only team to record two wins against Dallas this season. It’s unknown whether Dallas prefers either matchup, though, as both teams have been known to have successful playoff runs behind their veteran quarterbacks.

The schedule information shown up above will be updated after Sunday’s Wild Card games have finished. Fans can find an updated NFL Playoff bracket here to keep a printed copy of the teams and matchups going on this weekend and into next as the excitement of this latest postseason continues.

[Featured Image by Steve Dykes/Getty Images]