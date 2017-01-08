Iman Shares Romantic Beach Photo With David Bowie For His Birthday; Surprise Bowie EP And Music Video Released

David Bowie would have turned 70 on January 8, 2017, and his wife, Iman, just shared an intimate black and white photo of the two of them embracing on a beach. Iman captioned the photo posted to her Instagram account #imanarchive, indicating there is no shortage of private photos available of the music legend who died from cancer almost a year ago on January 10, 2016.

David Bowie and Iman were married in a private ceremony in Lausanne, Switzerland, in 1992. Together they had one daughter, Alexandria, now 16. According to the Daily Mail, Iman gave an interview shortly before Bowie died where she explained their marriage was a success in part because they were both ready for the commitment.

“I think the secret to a lasting marriage is timing, first of all,’ Iman said. ‘You have to be at the right time in your life that you’re ready for an everlasting relationship, that it becomes first, and a priority in life. If your career is important to you, don’t get married and have children, because something will give.”

David Bowie died last January just two days after releasing what would become his final album. Blackstar was heralded by critics and fans alike as a masterpiece and a fittingly enigmatic end to one of rock music’s greatest careers. Many interpreted the lyrics of to a number of its songs as indicative of Bowie being aware that he was dying at the time of their writing. According to the Guardian, a new BBC documentary called David Bowie: The Last Five Years confirms that Bowie did not become aware that his cancer had become terminal until the video for the second single off the album, “Lazarus,” was being filmed. This was approximately three months prior to his death, and after the Blackstar album was recorded.

David Bowie: The Last Five Years aired on the BBC Saturday and covers the creative aspects of Bowie’s life for the last five years he was alive. Primarily, this means his final two albums, The Next Day and Blackstar, as well as the musical, Lazarus, whose main character, played in the stage production by Dexter’s Michael C. Hall, is based on a character Bowie played in the 1970’s cult classic film, The Man Who Fell To Earth. Francis Whately, the director of the documentary, told the Guardian he avoided interviewing members of Bowie’s family or touching on elements of his personal life out of respect for the high value Bowie placed on his privacy. The documentary does explore Bowie’s discomfort with fame toward his later years. After a heart attack in 2003, he took a long hiatus from music, and he avoided publicity and touring after returning to the spotlight with the release of The Next Day in 2013.

“I don’t find it strange he kept his illness so private,” said Whately. “He’d had his life picked over for 40 years and he thought he had said everything he wanted to say, there was nothing more.”

Fans will also be excited to learn that a surprise EP has been released featuring some of David Bowie’s final recordings. No Plan has three songs recorded during the sessions for Blackstar that were left off the album, “No Plan,” “Killing a Little Time,” and “When I Met You.” A music video was also released Saturday for “No Plan.”

To a lot of people, and I confess I am one of them, David Bowie’s death felt like a major chunk of the Earth had fallen off, causing the planet to wobble on its axis for a few weeks. David Bowie has left the world with a monumental body of work and it is certain that he will not soon be sinking in the quicksand of our thoughts.

[Featured Image by Evan Agostini/Getty Images]