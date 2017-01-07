Ed Sheeran News: Singer Says He’s Proud Of Sword Scar He Got From Princess Beatrice

The story of how Ed Sheeran got the cut on his face, courtesy of Princess Beatrice of York, daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson has been rather hush hush, but even though Sheeran still does not want to talk about the particulars, he is now saying that he thinks the scar makes him look rugged, and he now has pride in the mark across his cheek.

The power wielded by the royal family is being talked about more lately as a result of the Netflix series The Crown, says the Inquisitr. The series is the story of the reign of Queen Elizabeth (the grandmother of Princess Beatrice), and will span up until the modern day. In the series, it’s obvious that there are powers that be who can make problems and even people go away, and as the years went by, the machine that deals with such things is in an even higher gear.

Ed Sheeran awkwardly refuses to discuss infamous sword incident with Princess Beatrice

But singer Ed Sheeran has behaved dutifully when it comes to telling the tale of exactly what went on the night that Princess Beatrice jokingly “knighted” James Blunt with a sword, and accidentally cut Sheeran’s face, says PageSix. The joke left Sheeran with a cheek full of stitches, and a great story that he says he’s not allowed to tell.

In an interview on BBC Radio One with Chris Stark brought up the sword event, and Sheeran went quiet.

“Yeah … there’s … I don’t know if I can talk about that, you know.”

Co-host Scott Mills said “what, the sword?” to which Sheeran replied, “yeah.”

“You have mentioned it, haven’t you?” asked Mills.

“Not fully, no. I have mentioned the cut, but … ”

Ed Sheeran proud of sword scar from Princess Beatrice

Sheeran then seemed to feel more comfortable when the hosts then switched to talking about the scar, which they both said they now could see, and away from talk of Princess Beatrice.

“Do you like it? I think it’s quite rugged.”

Mills continued slowly, trying to get more information from Sheeran.

“But there may have been a princess involved, that’s all you said. No you didn’t even say that, just that there was a scar and everyone’s jumping to conclusions.”

“Yeah. I’ve been telling people it was James Blunt trying to get his career back. He actually told me to say that! I’m not being mean.”

Sheeran, being known as a kind soul, and a gentleman, didn’t want to make matters worse, as after the event, Princess Beatrice was said to have been inconsolable, knowing that an inch or two up, and Sheeran could have lost his eye. An anonymous source added some more details of the night in question.

“Everyone was totally shocked and apparently Beatrice was very upset. But Ed was the perfect gentleman and told her it was just an accident. However, it became apparent that the wound needed treatment so Ed was taken to hospital. He had to have stitches put in.”

Ed Sheeran tells BBC he's "not allowed to talk" about the night Princess Beatrice sliced his face open with sword

Ed Sheeran is known as a good guy, and collaborator with other musicians, like Taylor Swift and now, John Mayer, says Entertainment Tonight. On Sheeran’s new album, John Mayer will be lending his talents with a guitar solo that both musicians are proud of.

