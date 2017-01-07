New York Knicks Trade Rumors: Carmelo Anthony Injury To Quiet Chatter?

New York Knicks trade rumors may quiet down as a Carmelo Anthony injury takes center stage. Anthony is dealing with soreness in his right shoulder that is hampering him again. A new report by Newsday on Saturday evening (Jan. 7) states that Anthony is going to try to play through the injury. As Anthony tries to play through the pain, it could serve as a warning sign to another franchise that may have considered trading for him. He was quoted by NBA analyst Al Iannazzone when asked about whether he would seek some rest.

I don’t think it will get to that point. I think now it’s just a tolerance level, seeing what I can do and what I can’t do. I don’t think it’s a situation where I’ll shut it down. Maybe a game here, a game here. Just play it by ear.”

It doesn’t appear that Knicks coach Jeff Hornacek is ready to rest his star player either. That might be a mistake, especially with how badly the team has been playing recently. Having Anthony sit out until he is 100 percent healthy again might also help him build up some energy for the tough mid-season stretch. Hornacek spoke with Newsday about the Anthony injury and how the team is handling it.

“The guy scores 30, 28, making big shots for us. If he comes to me and says I just can’t do it, we’ll take a look at it. He’s a veteran guy who knows how to play with bumps and bruises and stuff like that. As you see, his shoulder’s been sore, but he’s almost the last two games getting triple-doubles.”

There have been a number of New York Knicks trade rumors floating around the NBA, most of which suggest that Carmelo Anthony could get dealt as part of a blockbuster trade. The Knicks have not been publicly shopping Anthony around the league, nor has the team hinted at Anthony being available in any deal. This seems to poke holes in all the current rumors, even as the Knicks continue to struggle in the Eastern Conference.

Losers in seven of their last 10 games, the Knicks have slipped to 17-20 and tenth place in the East. The team is still only 1 1/2 games behind the Chicago Bulls (18-18) for the final playoff spot, but that would also lead to a first-round playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers. No matter who the opponent might end up being, the Knicks are clearly still in the race to make the postseason. This might be incentive enough to hold on to Carmelo Anthony, Derrick Rose, and Brandon Jennings.

Looking at the situation from a different angle, the Knicks have a lot of trade assets that other NBA contenders might like to acquire. Getting a veteran point guard or someone who can score at will like Anthony could certainly be a huge push for the right team. This might also be how Knicks team president Phil Jackson is looking at the players on his roster because that level of confidence might dictate that the franchise makes no significant moves. There is still time to have a “fire sale” before the NBA trade deadline hits in February if Jackson wants to take that route.

Even while dealing with a shoulder injury, Anthony is putting up good numbers during the 2016-17 NBA season. Through 35 games, Anthony is averaging 22.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.0 steals per game. His field goal percentage has dipped to just 42 percent, but he is in line to join the Eastern Conference All-Star team again.

Is the roster good enough to be a contending team during the 2017 NFL Playoffs? They certainly need a healthy Carmelo Anthony to even make it to the postseason, but it’s still unclear what this team is capable of achieving in a seven-game series. For now, though, the New York Knicks trade rumors should quiet down a bit while Anthony tries to get healthy again.

[Featured Image by Mike Stobe/Getty Images]