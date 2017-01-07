‘Days Of Our Lives’ Cancelled? Why The Show Could End In 2017

Days of Our Lives fans are reeling this week after news of the NBC soap possibly being cancelled in 2017 hit the internet. New spoilers and speculation reveal that the long-running soap opera may be on its last leg, and could end as early as this year.

According to People Magazine, the news of Days of Our Lives possibly being cancelled comes after the huge announcement that Megyn Kelly would be leaving Fox News to head over to NBC in the very near future. Kelly has reportedly been given a myriad of opportunities with the network, including the chance to host her very own daytime news discussion talk show. Since DOOL currently airs in the coveted 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. time slot, it seems that the soap could be cancelled to make way for a possible Kelly afternoon show.

Meanwhile, things are not looking good for the soap, which recently celebrated its 50th anniversary. Days of Our Lives has reportedly been moved to the noon hour in the New York television market, which is the most powerful TV market in the country. Unfortunately, it has become a trend to move the time slot of a soap before it is cancelled for good. This has left loyal fans of the soap opera worried about the future of the show, which many fans have been watching since their childhood and has spanned multiple generations of family viewership.

Sources reveal that Days of Our Lives has only been renewed on a year-to-year basis over the past few years, and the current contract for the soap opera ends in 2017. This means that fans may only have the rest of the year to enjoy the soap and their favorite Salem characters. Insiders reveal that there are rumblings of a cancellation going on behind the scenes of the show as well.

“Basically, we’ve heard that there won’t be a Days in 2018. Nobody knows when Megyn starts,” says the insider. “She is still under contract at Fox until July, then she has a six-month non-compete [clause]. Nobody knows what she is going to be doing. There is so much that has to still be arranged. It’s definitely not like she’s starting on the Today show Monday morning!”

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives has been hurting a bit as some of the most beloved actors and actresses have jumped ship. Fan favorite Alison Sweeney left the role of Sami Brady, and her on-screen husband, James Scott, also exited his role as EJ DiMera. The actor who played Salem’s biggest villain, Stefano DiMera, tragically passed away, and both Jen Lilley, who played Theresa Donovan, and Kate Mansi, who played Abigail Deveraux-Dimera, decided to leave the series as well. The characters of Bo Brady, Will Horton, and Dr. Daniel Jonas were all also killed off the soap opera.

If perhaps Days of Our Lives could lure some of the fan favorite characters such as Sami Brady, EJ DiMera, Will Horton, and Theresa Donovan back, they could raise viewership and even succeed in the noon hour. However, as of now, DOOL fans are terrified that the long-running soap will soon be cancelled, and that another great soap will be leaving the airwaves to make room for another daytime talk show that likely will not last long or have the loyal viewers that Days has acquired in its run of over five decades.

What are your thoughts on the possibility of Days of Our Lives being cancelled? Do you think it’s time to end the show, or do you want to see more of Salem in the future?

[Featured Image by NBC]