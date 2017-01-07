Lindsay Lohan Deletes All Her Instagram Posts As She Enters ‘A Period Of Renewal’

Lindsay Lohan is starting over, at least on Instagram. The former Ugly Betty regular and Mean Girls star is looking for a new beginning after a few rocky years.

“Clean slate, literally. Lindsay Lohan deleted all of her Instagram posts earlier this week to begin what her rep is deeming a ‘period of renewal,'” Joyce Chen begins an article for Us Weekly on Lohan’s new direction, adding that Lohan “has been making positive changes in her life.”

Chen contacted both Lohan and her rep to get the scoop on Lindsay’s shifting priorities.

“I am so excited for this new chapter in my life!” Lohan told Us Weekly.

One of Lohan’s most recent Instagram posts included a poem she had written about the Islamic State. As an article about the poem in Maxim notes, Lindsay Lohan had recently traveled to Syria on a humanitarian mission and delivered energy drinks to refugees.

Yeah, the whole energy drink thing was a little awkward, as Page Six and others have mentioned.

Lindsay’s poem met with a considerable bit of curiosity as well.

“No one should doubt at all that she means well, but there’s a pretty good chance that the idle minds of ISIS are beyond any fixing at this point, given the terrorist group’s responsibility for horrific acts across Europe and the total devastation they’ve wrought across Iraq and Syria,” Maxim wrote, referencing a line in Lohan’s poem.

The Maxim article also bore the snarky title, “Lindsay Lohan Just Tried To Destry International Terrorism With An Instagram Poem.”

Breitbart and other sources covered the poem in a more straightforward manner, strictly as a piece of news.

Here’s an excerpt of the now deleted poem, as it originally appeared (formatting and errors intact), according to Maxim.

than i realise, at least i am in a bed

i am still alive

so what can really be said?

just go to bed and close the blinds,

still and so on, i cannot help but want to fix all of these idle isis

minds

because,

there has to be something i can figure out

rather than living in a world of fear and doubt

they now shoot, we used to shout.

Sure, she’s probably not going to crush the Islamic State with that verse, but the Maxim crew might have been a little rough on her. You shouldn’t be too harsh on people with good intentions.

Lindsay Lohan is trying to make a Mean Girls sequel happen, and it might actually happen: https://t.co/WI5PmCGBOG pic.twitter.com/ILSaiZ3b75 — E! News (@enews) December 30, 2016

Lohan has been out of the spotlight and living abroad for the most part since splitting with her former Fiance, Russian millionaire Egor Tarabasov. Since their breakup she has been focusing on her humanitarian work and her nightclub in Greece.

Her travel seems to have effected not just her mental outlook but her voice as well.

Last fall she attracted the attention of her fans when she seemed to have a strange new accent in an interview she gave, Us Weekly reports.

“It’s a mixture of most of the languages I can understand or am trying to learn,” she later said, according to Us Weekly. “I’ve been learning different languages since I was a child. I’m fluent in English and French, can understand Russian and am learning Turkish, Italian and Arabic.”

There aren’t too many details on exactly what Lindsay Lohan’s plans might be for this new period of renewal, but ditching her Instagram account for now might not be a bad idea.

Aside from the dust up over her poem, her social media accounts have gotten her into a little bit of trouble before.

In a previous Us Weekly article, Kathy Campbell reported that Lohan had taken to Instagram last summer to publicly accuse Tarabasov of cheating on her and to suggest that she was pregnant with his child.

Poor form, LiLo. Poor form.

Here’s to new beginnings. We wish Lindsay Lohan the best with her new life, and her fresh new Instagram account.

