Serie A, AC Milan Vs. Cagliari: Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups, Betting Tips, And Live Stream

AC Milan will face Cagliari in Serie A as the 18-time Italian champions look to continue their revival this season.

This is the first game of Milan since they defeated Juventus in the Italian Super Cup in Doha, Qatar. The game ended 1-1 and the Rossoneri won the game in the tie-breaker. Young goalkeeper Donnarumma was hero for his side as he saved crucial penalties to win the tournament for his side.

With that win, the Rossoneri became the first team in Italian football history to win the Supercoppa Italia without winning either Italian league or the Coppa Italia.

The result over Juventus, who has been dominating domestic competitions past five seasons, should help Milan’s morale ahead of this important match.

On the other hand, Cagliari won their last game despite being 3-1 down at home to Sassuolo at one point. But three goals within 13 minutes in the second half completed the revival for Cagliari in an incredible match. Those three points will be massive for the Islanders as they aim to avoid a drop from Serie A.

Meanwhile, AC Milan boss Vincenzo Montella was honest when asked about the status and future of some of his players, as per Tribal Football.

“Nobody is untouchable, including the Coach. “Niang had a nasty virus and this compromised his fitness levels, but he’s getting better. Bacca is doing well, even if he missed some goals we are not used to seeing him miss, but he’s always in the game. “I think we’ve reached an important balance in terms of the group. Obviously, the staff and club cannot help but look to where we can improve the squad.”

Team News: AC Milan

For Milan, midfielder Andrea Bertolacci will be back in midfield which should allow Giacomo Bonaventura to move to the attack, solidifying the home side’s firepower.

Mbaye Niang is expected to be dropped from the starting XI, while Colombian forward Carlos Bacca will keep his place in the starting lineup in spite of the reports of his transfer.

AC Milan: Predicted Line-up (4-3-3)

Donnarumma; Antonelli, Romagnoli, Paletta, Abate; Pasalic, Kucka, Bertolacci; Bonaventura, Bacca, Lapadula

Team News: Cagliari

First choice goalkeeper Marco Storari has departed the club recently, which allows Rafael to be the starting goalkeeper. On the other hand, Marco Borriello is nursing his knee injury, and he is not expected to play against his former team.

Cagliari: Predicted Line-up (4-3-1-2)

Rafael; Capuano, Alves, Pisacane, Salamon; Moras, Padoin, Dessena; Di Gennaro; Farias, Sau

Milan vs. Cagliari: TV Schedule and Channel

In the U.S., the match will be live on fuboTV, beIN SPORTS USA, beIN SPORTS CONNECT U.S.A., and RAI International. For other regions, the TV schedule can be found in the link here.

Milan vs. Cagliari: Head-to-Head

Total games: 68

AC Milan wins: 36

Cagliari wins: 7

Draws: 25

AC Milan vs. Cagliari: Prediction

Milan is stronger at the moment, and we expect them to take all three points from this game. But it won’t be an easy game for the Rossoneri and they should get a run for their money at the San Siro.

Final Predicted Score: AC Milan 3-2 Cagliari

AC Milan vs. Cagliari: Betting Tips and Odds

AC Milan win: 4/9 A draw: 17/5 Cagliari win: 6/1 Under 2.5 goals: 11/8 Over 2.5 goals: 8/15 Both teams to score: 8/13 Both teams fail to score: 6/5

Key Stats to consider

AC Milan has become victorious in their last 11 home games against Cagliari in all competitions.

Milan has scored at least three goals in five of their last six home games against Cagliari.

Milan is unbeaten in their last seven home games (Serie A).

Cagliari has conceded at least two goals in their last three games (Serie A).

Cagliari has not won any of their last five away games (Serie A).

AC Milan vs. Cagliari: Live Stream

