‘Finding Bigfoot’ Returns With More ‘Squatchin’ Adventures

The Finding Bigfoot team of Ranae Holland, Matt Moneymaker, Cliff Barackman, and James “Bobo” Fay returns to Asheville, North Carolina during a two-hour special titled “The Family That Squatches Together.” To kick off the new season of Finding Bigfoot, a preview clip from Monsters and Critics reveals that they will be joined by Ranae’s cousin, Laura; Matt’s son, Leo; Cliff’s brother, Rob; and Bobo’s good friend, Bud.

After talking with locals who experienced previous Bigfoot encounters, they know where to begin their investigation, and it looks as though they won’t be disappointed. During the group’s final night, the video states that it all leads to a final epic moment. The team reacts to something they hear in the woods and Leo says, “I think I just heard my first Squatch.”

The first episode of the new season of Finding Bigfoot airs the following week and is titled “Hawaii’s Little Foot.” The Finding Bigfoot team will make a special trip to the beautiful islands of Hawaii, where they will be investigating the 3-foot tall Menehune. Hawaiian mythology reveals that the “little people” prefer to live in remote forests and valleys, far away from people. Legend also says that the Menehune were expert craftspeople who built temples, canoes, and even homes. Some structures that are still standing are attributed to the Menehune.

Cliff recently answered fan questions during a Facebook question and answer session on the Finding Bigfoot page, and he encouraged everyone to watch the special. When asked if he planned to catch a Bigfoot, he replied that he wanted to film them, not catch them. A firm believer in Bigfoot, Barackman wants raise public awareness and compassion toward the elusive creatures and doesn’t want to see them harmed.

“Catching one is not going to serve them at all,” he responded. “And how do you catch something that is about as smart as we are?”

He went on to say that the best chance is having an encounter is by exploiting their natural curiosity and intelligence. The only one he ever saw was in North Carolina and during a break from filming Finding Bigfoot, he saw what he believes was a Bigfoot staring at him from the top of a hill. Perhaps that incident will be discussed during the Finding Bigfoot special episode.

On the new season of Finding Bigfoot the team will undoubtedly uncover more physical evidence while investigating new locations as well as returning to some of the states (over 22 and counting) that the teams have visited before. According to Cryptomundo, one of the Finding Bigfoot investigations will turn up an excellent footprint casting from what they believe was made by a Sasquatch.

For those unfamiliar with the team, Matt Moneymaker began the BFRO (Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization) in 1995, and a year later launched the BFRO website. He began investigating and publishing witness accounts and sightings. He is credited with many firsts, including using sound blasting and howling as a way to locate Sasquatch.

Although Ranae Holland is not a part of BFRO and is the resident skeptic, she is interested in taking a scientific approach to investigating the phenomena and in determining whether Bigfoot truly exists or not. As a field biologist, she enjoys spending time in nature and according to her bio on Animal Planet’s Finding Bigfoot page, she likes to spend her free fishing, hiking, camping, and kayaking.

James “BoBo” Fay is known for not just for his good-natured, and laid back style on Finding Bigfoot, but his is also known for his mastery of the Bigfoot howl. His bio states that BoBo saw his first Bigfoot while conducting an investigation in 2001 with veteran Bigfoot researcher John Freitas and since then, he believes he has seen the mysterious creatures on a few other occasions as well.

Cliff Barackman clearly has a passion for investigating on Finding Bigfoot, and he is known for his expertise on the subject. He also has a keen interest in collecting footprint casts, and he now has one of the largest collections in the country.

Are you a fan of Finding Bigfoot? Leave your comments, thoughts, and opinions below. The Finding Bigfoot two-hour special airs on Sunday, January 8 at 9 p.m. ET on Animal Planet. The regular episodes will air on Sunday’s at 9 p.m. ET.

[Featured Image by Animal Planet]