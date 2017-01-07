Golden Globes 2017: Full List Of Golden Globes Awards Nominees

The 2017 Golden Globes Awards are just a day away, and to prepare you, we have a complete list on nominees for you to review.

Up for Best Motion Picture (drama) is Hacksaw Ridge,Hell or High Water,Lion,Manchester by the Sea, and Moonlight. This year’s nominees for Best Television Series (drama) are: The Crown,Game of Thrones,Stranger Things,This Is Us, and Westworld.

The Golden Globes take place this weekend in Los Angeles https://t.co/EWPYB4m3xI — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) January 8, 2017

Jimmy Fallon is set to host the 2017 Golden Globes. According to Entertainment Weekly, NBC Entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt spoke about their decision to have Fallon host during the Television Critics Association’s press tour in Beverly Hills in August.

“We’ve found the best possible host to make the evening really memorable and that’s Jimmy Fallon,” Greenblatt said. “I know he will bring his unique energy and wit to the show. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is thrilled and we’re thrilled as well that he wanted to do it this year.”

Check out the full list of 2017 Golden Globes nominees below.

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Best Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy

20th Century Women

Deadpool

Florence Foster Jenkins

La La Land

Sing Street

Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Amy Adams, Arrival

Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Best Performance By an Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women

Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply

Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Joel Edgerton, Loving

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Best Performance By an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins

Dev Patel, Lion

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

Best Performance by Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Best Director, Motion Picture

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical, or Comedy

Colin Farrell, The Lobster

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Jonah Hill, War Dogs

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

La La Land

Nocturnal Animals

Moonlight

Manchester by the Sea

Hell or High Water

Original Score, Motion Picture

Moonlight

La La Land

Arrival

Lion

Hidden Figures

Best Motion Picture, Animated

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

Sing

Zootopia

Best Original Song, Motion Picture

“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls

“City of Stars,” La La Land

“Faith,” Sing

“Gold,” Gold

“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana

Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language

Divines

Elle

Neruda

The Salesman

Toni Erdmann

Best Television Series, Drama

The Crown

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy

Atlanta

Blackish

Mozart in the Jungle

Transparent

Veep

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

American Crime

The Dresser

The Night Manager

The Night Of

The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story

Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series, Drama

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy

Anthony Anderson, Blackish

Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Nick Nolte, Graves

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Bryan Cranston, All the Way

Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story

John Turturro, The Night Of

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story

Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager

John Lithgow, The Crown

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

John Travolta, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story

Best Performance by an Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Keri Russell, The Americans

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series, or Motion Picture Made for Television

Olivia Colman, The Night Manager

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience

Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J.: American Crime Story

Charlotte Rampling, London Spy

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

Best Performance By an Actress in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce

Issa Rae, Insecure

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackish

The 2017 Golden Globes Awards will be held Jan. 8 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, and will air live on NBC.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/ Getty Images]