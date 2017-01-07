Blac Chyna And Amber Rose Bump Booties In Latest Body-Baring Photos

Besties Blac Chyna and Amber Rose flaunted their killer curves on Friday in booty-filled photos. The two models posed near their flashy cars as they reunited for the sexy photo op.

Both Chyna and Amber posted the three photos to their Instagram accounts as they showed off their curves and cars. The first photo in the trio shows the women posing next to their matching Rolls Royces, as reported by the Daily Mail.

“It’s no secret that Blac Chyna and Amber Rose are best friends. But the pair took their bond to another level Friday, when the stars shared shots of themselves standing in front of matching Rolls Royces.”

Amber posted the image saying “we hurtin feelins” as she and Chyna stood next to their cars. The pair show off their ample curves as they look away from the camera. Blac Chyna also posted the photo, but with the caption, “I know what I said!”

We hurtin feelins A photo posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jan 6, 2017 at 12:18pm PST

Fans shared their thoughts on the bodacious images as they liked and commented on Amber’s post. One Instagram user said the pals are friend goals.

“When You have Best Friend Goals!!”

However, others discussed how Amber and Chyna got the money to buy such luxurious cars.

“When you and best friend are scammers”

Commenters didn’t hold back their true opinions on both Rose and Chyna as they continued to criticize the way the women became famous.

“Amber and chyna have done nothing to earn this life they have. Both were strippers and both used men for fame and they know it. Not a role model at all.”

Yikes! While fans (and haters) may have a lot to say on the recent posts, Daily Mail continued to speak praises about Amber and Chyna. The site said the ladies looked amazing as they showed their figures and went makeup free.

“Both stars looked stunning, showing off their beautiful skin without much of any makeup.”

Amber followed up the car shot with a close-up of her and Chyna as they took a selfie.

Chillin with my sis @blacchyna Rockin my Brand new Gold Rose Hat Available now @shoepalace ???? A photo posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jan 6, 2017 at 12:37pm PST

It’s evident the duo went sans makeup for their day together as Rose captioned the selfie “chillin with my sis.” Chyna also shared the image, but simply titled hers “Blac X Muva.” While some Instagram users continued to call Chyna a scammer and gold digger, others told her she looked beautiful in the photo.

“And they’re both so pretty”

Others said this is what life is all about as Rose and Chyna shared their friendship snaps.

“This is what it’s all about more love more kisses”

The last and most popular post Amber shared was of her and Chyna doing a booty bump. Rose simply captioned the bootylicious photo with a peach emoji as the women struck the sexy pose.

????@blacchyna A photo posted by Amber Rose (@amberrose) on Jan 6, 2017 at 1:02pm PST

Amber’s shot of the booty-bump receieved over 240,000 likes, while Chyna’s same post garnered over 310,000 likes from her 10.9 million followers. Blac Chyna captioned her image with “double up” as the two moms bumped butts. While both women flaunt skin-tight black leggings for the photo op, Chyna opted for heels and Rose sported sneakers. The friends looked both sexy and comfortable as they spent the day taking lighthearted photos together.

Rose and Chyna’s impromptu shoot comes almost two months after the latter gave birth to her second child, Dream Kardashian. Blac, real name Angela, reportedly gained 72 pounds during her pregnancy, but seems to have lost the baby weight quite quickly as she flaunts a tiny waist in these most recent photos.

Chyna also took to her Snapchat in the weeks following Dream’s birth to document her weight loss. She attributed breastfeeding and having a small figure before getting pregnant with her quick slim down.

[Featured Image by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images]