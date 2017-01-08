Steve Jobs IPhone 2017 Birthday Is Here, But Apple Watch Is His True Luxury Fashion Honor

Steve Jobs is being honored in 2017 due to the 10 year birthday of the iPhone on January 9. Despite the idea that Steve Jobs will be celebrated when the iPhone 8 comes out in 2017, the company he made famous may currently be honoring him with the Apple Watch.

Due to Apple’s slipping profits, according to Business Insider, many miss Steve Jobs’ signature leadership style, and some feel his principle of focusing on making a select number of very high-quality products is not being honored.

Instead, what might be overlooked is the fact that Apple Watch combines many of Steve Jobs’ important ideas — including luxury fashion.

Starting around 2015, Apple established that they were headed toward being a luxury fashion company, according to Time.

Steve Jobs was also a fan of luxury fashion, and, in many ways, the Apple Watch has become a combination of things Jobs loved.

For example, it was also well established by Steve Jobs starting around 2004 when he was first diagnosed with pancreatic cancer that the healthcare industry “needed an overhaul.” Over the years up until his death, Steve Jobs worked on ideas that would streamline data for the healthcare community, and the Apple Watch became an end product in that evolution, according to CNBC.

As far as pushing the Apple Watch as a luxury fashion item, Steve Jobs loved expensive watches, and he was well-known for keeping boxes of Porsche watches in his office to use as gifts. Today, the company still sells the $3,000 black titanium watches Steve Jobs loved, according to People.

A Steve Jobs focus for the luxury fashion side of the Apple Watch could also play out well because he was famed for wardrobe, and items such as his glasses and shirts were admired by fans. Other popular fashion accessories that he wore as his personal uniform included New Balance 991 shoes, rimless round glasses, Levi’s denim jeans, and a black polo neck shirt he owned at least 100 copies of.

While he may have been addicted to New Balance for their comfort, according to GQ, Steve Jobs had a deeper reason behind his choice for eyeglasses. According to INC, Steve Jobs chose the style because it was worn by his personal hero, Mahatma Gandhi.

Other luxury fashion items that Steve Jobs favored included the Japanese designer Issey Miyake’s black polo neck turtlenecks paired with a pair of 501 Levi Strauss jeans that Miyake supplied each year to Jobs along with a lifetime supply of the turtlenecks.

Regardless, according to NBC Bay Area, Steve Jobs stated that everyone loved his signature style, but not all of his ideas about clothing were accepted at Apple. Steve Jobs revealed this incident when he did interviews for the only authorized biography about him that was released a couple of weeks after he died in 2011.

According to Steve Jobs, when he was on a trip to Japan in his early career, he got the idea to make Apple uniforms similar to the type he saw at Sony factories in the 1980s. Although he had Issey Miyake make the uniforms, the Apple employees hated Steve Jobs’ company designer vest idea.

Outside of fashion, another angle that Apple Watch could use to honor Steve Jobs would be through charity work. In particular, NY Times notes that Steve Jobs was generous to AIDS/HIV charities, and Apple Insider says Steve Jobs’ family has been “secretly giving away money” to nonprofits for the past 20 years.

Outside of Apple and honoring Steve Jobs with a coffee table book, the iPhone 8, or Apple Watch, one much-needed tribute that could come out of 2017 is a movie about Steve Jobs that does not “bomb at the box office.”

According to Variety, the 2015 Michael Fassbender movie that portrayed Steve Jobs was high-quality, but did not do very well because “Steve Jobs opened when there [were] almost too many choices for sophisticated audiences.”

[Feature Image by Paul Sakuma/AP Images]