Is Jinger Duggar Pregnant? Plus Find Out The Reason Behind Her Long Wedding Dress Train

Jinger Duggar has only been married to Jeremy Vuolo a few months, but fans are already anxious hoping a baby announcement could be coming soon from the newlyweds. Rumors are flying around that Jinger could be expecting her first child. Fans of the Duggar’s saw Jinger and Jeremy’s wedding on Counting On this past November on the season 2 finale. The episode had fans talking about her gorgeous dress and now new details are emerging about Jinger’s much talked about dress, especially her very long train.

Is Jinger actually pregnant? International Business Times shared details about a new video released by Jeremy in which Jinger is playing a grand piano. Jinger was playing “O Holy Night” and Jeremy said he could listen to his wife play for hours. The comment section of the video had much praise for Jinger, but also numerous speculations that she could be hiding a baby bump.

Jinger and Jeremy have not said anything about the pregnancy rumors, but if they were to announce it fans are already supporting them expanding their family. On a TLC special last fall, Jeremy said he and Jinger are leaving the size of their family up to the Lord. It sounds like Jinger and Jeremy may have a big family in the future.

The Hollywood Gossip has also weighed in on the speculation that Jinger may be pregnant already. While there were some accusations that Jeremy and Jinger were breaking Duggar courtship rules, this report indicates that even if they weren’t it is possible she is expecting already. If she were pregnant an announcement probably would not come this soon as Jinger would only be in her first trimester, since they were only married on November 5. For now fans will just have to sit tight and wait to see if the rumors are true or wishful thinking.

Both of Jinger’s sister’s, Jill Duggar Dillard and Jessa Duggar Seewald are currently expecting their second babies. Jill’s big announcement just came December 20 when she and Derick shared a photo and update on their blog. Jill’s baby will be due in July, while sister Jessa will be welcoming her new addition within the next month.

Season 3 of Counting On is scheduled to premiere in January and many are hoping that along with discussing other family pregnancies, perhaps Jinger and Jeremy will have an announcement of their own. Aside from hopefully addressing the rumors, the new season of Counting On will show more of Jinger and Jeremy courting and the preparations that led up their big wedding day. This will include the meaning behind Jinger’s long train on her wedding gown.

So great having all of our older daughters together while Jill is temporarily back in Arkansas! ???? A photo posted by The Duggar Family (@duggarfam) on Oct 14, 2016 at 8:46am PDT

The Duggar Family Blog recently shared details about Jinger’s beautiful wedding gown. Renee Miller, owner of Renee’s Bridal and Special Occasions, designed Jinger’s dress. Renee shared how after taking three dresses for the future Mrs. Vuolo to try on they were able to move forward with designing Jinger’s perfect gown. Jinger wanted her dress to be made of lace, be an A-line skirt, have sleeves and be modest.

One thing Jinger and Jeremy both wanted the gown to have was a long train. In Renee’s words, “a train fit for royalty.” The original dress already had a long train, but Renee decided a few weeks prior to the wedding to expand it and make it even longer. When Jinger tried the three dresses on Renee said she immediately looked at the trains before the front of the gowns. Renee knew at that point the train was extremely important to Jinger.

The reason behind Jinger desiring a long train was because of a Bible verse Jeremy had read to her. The verse was Isaiah 6:1 which read, “I saw the Lord sitting on a throne, high and lifted up, and the train of His robe filled the temple.” Jinger’s dress was perfect.

I love getting to know this man of God! ???? – Jinger A photo posted by The Duggar Family (@duggarfam) on Jul 23, 2016 at 7:57am PDT

US Weekly shared Jeremy and Jinger said their vows to each other at John Brown University in Siloam Springs, Arkansas on November 5. The two met in May 2015 and were engaged in July 2016. Jinger said Jeremy was the answer to her prayers. She said, “I asked God for this in a future spouse, and He has done far and above anything I could have ever imagined or dreamed in bringing Jeremy into my life.”

Don’t miss seeing more on Jinger and Jeremy’s relationship, as well as, more on Jill and Jessa when Counting On season 3 premieres January 16 on TLC.

[Featured Image by The Duggar Family/Twitter]