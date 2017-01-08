Jewel Is Starring In Hallmark Channel Movie ‘Framed for Murder: A Fixer Upper Mystery’

Jewel Kilcher has spent her entire career showcasing her many talents including singing, songwriting, yodeling, writing books and acting. Most recently, she has been seen on Alaska: The Last Frontier, visiting her family who stars in the Discovery Channel series, as well as on Christmas performing live with her family. Now, Jewel is starring in a new Hallmark Mystery Movie entitled Framed for Murder: A Fixer Upper Mystery.

Fans of Jewel are bound to be excited to see her act in this new mystery. She portrays Shannon Hughes, a restoration contractor in the small resort town of Lighthouse Cove. She is a house flipper with a penchant for Victorian homes. Tragically, her friend and neighbor is killed and the police do not see anything suspicious about this death and calls it an accident.

As Shannon continues with the restoration of the old home, her professional eye for small details leads her to believe that indeed, foul play had occurred. Soon, the house flipper discovers her new home’s secret past, leading her to uncover more clues to solve the mystery as well as a $10 million dollar necklace to boot.

Based on the books by Kate Carlisle, Framed for Murder: A Fixer Upper Mystery promise a lot of entertainment. When Jewel spoke to the Niagara-Wheatfield Tribune, she also promises some music in the movie as well!

“I was excited about my character and how it incorporated a bit of musical background into the story, as well as being able to have some input into the role.”



Not only is Jewel starring in this series, but she is also the executive producer, adding one more skill to her ever-growing arsenal. There promises to be many more Fixer Up Mysteries in the coming year. The stories are based on the mysteries by Kate Carlisle. It should be noted that in the books, Shannon’s last name was Hammer, not Hughes. There has not been an explanation as to exactly why they made the name change, but perhaps they thought that Hammer was a bit too literal?

It may be of no surprise that the “You Belong To Me” singer enjoyed filming this made-for-television mystery movie, because the single parent of son Kase was able to stay put in one place for an extended period of time.

“I will most certainly do it again. I really enjoy being in one place for a month (during filming); it’s very different than riding a bus around and being in 28 cities in a month like on tour.”

Jewel’s costar in the movie is Colin Ferguson, who plays the charming crime reporter MacIntyre Sullivan. Previously on such shows as Syfi’s classic show Eureka, The Vampire Diaries as well as others, Ferguson becomes Jewel’s mystery solving sidekick and provides some romantic interest.



This is not Jewel’s first foray into acting. She has previously portrayed June Carter Cash in the Lifetime Television movie Ring Of Fire, and even played herself in the mockumentary Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story as well as other parts in television and movies. Recently, she was on the Rob Lowe Comedy Channel roast where she spoke and sang a song to Rob.

The Hallmark Channel has had tremendous success with their mystery movie series based on books, featuring amateur female sleuths. These popular series include the Murder She Baked series starring Allison Sweeney, The Garage Sale Mysteries starring Lori Loughlin, Aurora Teagarden Mysteries starring Candace Cameron Bure, and the Flower Shop Mysteries starring Brooke Shields. The other mystery series, The Gourmet Detective Series starring Brooke Burns, who in this case, portrays the professional in a twist, and her romantic interest in this series, Henry, the chef, is portrayed by Dylan Neal, is the amateur sleuth. Jewel’s Fixer Upper Mystery series promises equal entertainment, mystery, romance, and success.

No doubt, Jewel fans will enjoy watching this Renaissance woman continue to utilize her beauty and talent as an actress as well as enjoy hearing her beautiful voice.

Are you excited that Jewel is starring in the new Hallmark mystery movie Framed for Murder: A Fixer Upper Mystery? Will you be watching?

[Featured Image by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Fortune]