Ariel Winter Turns The Heat Up With Curvy Swimsuit Photo From Bora Bora Vacation

Ariel Winter loves to show off when it comes to her curvy frame. The Modern Family actress is vacationing in Bora Bora, and is keeping her fans updated with sexy shots on Instagram.

The 18-year-old Winter posted a photo on Friday showcasing her envy-worthy figure as she enjoys a boat ride wearing nothing but a black swimsuit. The brunette beauty appears to be mid snack as she flirts with the camera. Ariel seductively smiles while putting her ample curves on display in the simple, yet sexy suit.

In just 19 hours, the photo in question received well over 200,000 likes as fans enjoyed Ariel’s first Instagram photo of the New Year.

Of course, Instagram users left plenty of comments as well as they told Winter how stunning she is.

“Why am I not lucky enough to look like you?? You’re gorgeous”

Others told Ariel they love her confidence as she continues to be an advocate for body positivity.

“you are beutiful (sic). I love how you are so confident.”

Ariel followed up her swimsuit shot with a racy and NSFW image of two friends peering over the edge of the boat. The two women showcase their backsides as they wear cheeky bikini bottoms. One is tagged as Winter’s friend Jessie Berg, while the other appears to be Ariel herself. She captioned the risqué image with “your favorite wives in paradise,” suggesting she and Berg and best friends.

Instagram users expressed their surprise at seeing the booty-filled photo just after Winter posted a more subtle swimsuit pic.

“That was unexpected.”

Other commenters believe the cheeky photo is a lot from the teenager as they said it was “too much.” However, in less than an hour, the photo received over 37,000 likes from people enjoying the view. The Daily Mail weighed in on Winter’s steamy vacation pics in an article dedicated showing off her “sizzling swimsuit” body.

“She showcased her trademark curves in a seemingly airtight black one-piece bathing suit that matched her drenched hair.”

The swimsuit photo comes after Ariel posted another bikini pic on SnapChat Tuesday as she gave fans a view of her perky backside.

“Her trip to the island’s lasted for some time now. In a Tuesday Snapchat post, she could be seen spread out on a white cushion, lying on her stomach.”

It seems Ariel knows how to please her fans as she continues to share racy images on social media. She posted a throwback photo two weeks that gave her followers a glimpse at her toned backside as she lounged in a blue bikini during a trip to Mexico. The photo received over 187,000 likes as her followers told her she has a beautiful body.

“Beautiful body i love it”

Winter rang in the New Year with another sexy photo as she shared a kiss with boyfriend Levi Meaden. The actress chose a skin-tight latex-like dress to celebrate the holiday as she turned plenty of heads. While Ariel looks amazing in just about every photo she shares on social media lately, it’s her swimsuit looks that garner the most attention.

Even Yahoo reported on her “minimal” black suit as she soaks up the sun in Bora Bora.

“All hail Ariel Winter and her amazing swimsuit style! The 18-year-old star just showed us her first bathing suit of 2017 and it’s a minimalist’s dream.”

It seems Winter is quite fond of bikinis and one-pieces as she continues to bare her booty for Instagram. Yahoo stated Ariel mastered two looks while wearing the simple black swimsuit on Friday, saying it was major goals.

“Winter looked both sophisticated and sexy in this classic one-piece and it’s giving us major style goals.”

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]