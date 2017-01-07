‘Fifty Shades Darker’ Tickets Already On Sale for Valentine’s Day Weekend [Video]

Fifty Shades Darker tickets are already on sale for advanced purchase through online movie tickets seller Fandango, in case you want to secure a seat for opening night of the movie on February 10, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Fifty Shades Darker is the second installment in the Fifty Shades movie trilogy based off of the bestselling novels by E. L. James.

Do you have your tickets yet? Get #FiftyShadesDarker tickets and see it on February 10: https://t.co/y1oI1Sb48Z pic.twitter.com/oO0Iew68gd — Fifty Shades Darker (@FiftyShades) January 6, 2017

James’ first novel in the series, Fifty Shades of Grey, was originally released as an e-book and became a surprise hit, climbing to the top of the New York Times‘ e-book and print bestsellers list before garnering a seven-figure contract from Vintage books. And that was all before the book had even been released within the United States, the Daily Beast‘s Lizzie Skurnick writes.

Fifty Shades of Grey went on to sell over 1 million copies, joining the ranks of mega-bestsellers like Harry Potter and Twilight and making it one of the bestsellers of all time, the Hollywood Reporter notes.

The first film adaption from the series did not do to shabby either. According to Box Office Mojo, Fifty Shades of Grey grossed over $500 million in worldwide ticket sales.

The Fifty Shades trilogy has a rather devoted fan base, and the second installment is sure to bring out many of them.

The trilogy follows the story of the unusual love affair between Anastasia Steele, who is about to graduate from college as the series begins, and Christian Grey, a young business tycoon with a penchant for sexual bondage and sadomasochsim.

The books and original Fifty Shades of Grey novel film can, as one would expect, get quite explicit and “steamy” at times. They have been somewhat pejoratively referred to as “mommy porn.”

The producers apparently are not letting up with Fifty Shades Darker.

Three official trailers have been released for the film. As the Inquisitr previously reported, the second trailer for Fifty Shades Darker is “even naughtier” than previous trailers for the franchise.

That trailer opens with Christian Grey trying to win back the affections of Anastasia Steele by asking her to dinner. She reluctantly agrees to dinner, but nothing else.

“It doesn’t take long before things heat up between the former lovers,” Perry Carpenter writes for the Inquisitr. “During their dinner date, Christian tells Ana to take off her underwear. The two are then shown in a crowded elevator where Christian sneakily runs his hand up Ana’s leg.”

The words “This Valentine’s Day, slip out of the ordinary” appear across the screen as Miguel’s cover of “Crazy in Love” plays.

The trailer racked up over 10 million of views in the first month since its release on YouTube alone.

A third trailer shows many of the same clips as the previous ones, but has the new song “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Fifty Shades Darker)” by pop powerhouses Zayne and Taylor Swift playing in the background. Bringing the star power of T. Swift on board is a brilliant marketing move that is sure to generate some more buzz for the movie and help boost ticket sales.

While millions of fans will be rushing to buy advanced tickets for Fifty Shades Darker, there are some critics of the movie who will undoubtedly be sitting this one out. The film drew flak for what some saw as a disregard for the norms of sexual consent.

Former Disney Kim Possible star Christy Carlson Romano took issue with the film and posted video and a photo of herself wearing lingerie while holding up a sign that said #Consent to social media, the Inquisitr previously reported.

The one-woman protest was the result of Romano losing a bet with her husband, Brendan Rooney, over whether or not the film would tank after its opening week. Romano thought that it would, but Rooney thought it would continue to do well even though he agreed that it did “stink.”

“I told [Brendan] how terrible it was and how I had major issues with the film, mostly the consent issue and I couldn’t wait to watch it fall off the next box office weekend,” Romano explains in the video, as quoted by Us Weekly. “Then he laughed and told me he knew it was going to stink but that I shouldn’t get my hopes up because it was definitely going to win the box office this weekend.”

So, while Romano and those who agree with her probably won’t be too eager to buy tickets for Fifty Shades Darker, anyone who does want tickets can purchase them online in advance to secure a seat.

[Featured image by Ian Gavan/Getty Images]